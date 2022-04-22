Woh Toh Hai Albela actor Hiba Nawab admits being in a relationship, says she is eager to get married

Earlier, Woh Toh Hai Albela actress Hiba Nawab sparked rumours of dating actor Pearl V Puri, her co-star in Meri Sasu Maa. But refuting all those rumours, Hiba describes them as 'baseless.' She defines Pearl as a nice guy and close friend and further expresses her denial of not marrying any actor. She says, "I am a very possessive person and can’t see my husband or boyfriend romance another actress on screen. And if you marry an actor, that is not possible!”

In a chat with ETimes, Hiba has revealed that she has found someone special and is eager to get married. She confessed that a while ago when all her friends were in relationships, she found herself lonely and also tried dating apps. However, she deleted them in a day and now she has finally found someone special who does not belong to the industry. The actress further reveals that she will talk about him only when things move in the right direction. Hiba also says that her relationship is in the 'work-in-progress' stage.

Talking about her marriage plans, Hiba said, “I am eager to get married and have also expressed my thoughts to my parents." But unlike other parents, Hiba's father wants her to settle and fulfill her dreams and then plan on getting married and there should be no hurry.

On the work front, Hiba is currently playing the lead in Rajan Shahi's show Woh Toh Hai Albela. Apart from Hiba, the show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya, and Aparna Dixit.

