Woh Toh Hai Albela PROMO: Shaheer Sheikh aka Krishna makes a mistake during Chiranjeev's Haldi ceremony

Woh Toh Hai Albela presents the unique story of three brothers starring Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya. The chemistry of the brothers makes the show interesting and Rajan Shahi collaborating with them is a plus point. The show is Shaheer Sheikh’s second collaboration with Rajan Shahi after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Makers are very keen to keep the audience intrigued by the show. Now the new promo of the show has been uploaded on the Star Bharat Instagram handle.

The new promo showcases the Choudhary family celebrating the Haldi ceremony of Anuj Sachdeva, essaying the character of Chiranjeev. While Shaheer, who is playing Krishna, can be seen fooling around with Chiranjeev during the ceremony along with Nakul (Kinshuk Vaidya). Further, the promo leads to a very interesting part where Krishna is asked to visit Sayuri's (Hiba Nawab) house to complete a part of the ritual. Krishna is instructed to take Sayuri's handprint on a cloth where Chiranjeev's handprint is present. When Krishna reaches Sayuri's house, accidentally his handprints get placed beside Sayuri's handprint, which leaves both Krishna and Sayuri in shock.

Talking about his role in the show, Shaheer said, "I am very happy to work with Rajan sir once again. Krishna's character is often compared to all the characters I have played so far. The character is very cool, allowing me to explore Shaheer Sheikh in reel life too and add my own interpretations to the character. Rajan sir always does something different which you will see for yourself in my character."

