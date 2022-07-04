Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Aparna Dixit stops shooting for the show due to being diagnosed with chickenpox; Report

Actress Aparna Dixit is among the popular names in the TV industry and has worked in several popular shows. The actress is presently seen in the daily soap 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' where she is portraying the role of Anjali Malhotra. Along with Aparna Dixit, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab, essaying the lead roles of Kanha and Sayuri. However, Aparna has taken a break from the shoot of the show as the actress has been diagnosed with chickenpox.

In an interview with ETimes, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actress Aparna Dixit shared that she had a fever around five days ago but felt it was a relapse and did not pay attention to it. Later, she saw two boils on her face and mistook them for pimples. Unfortunately, she started getting boils all over her body and it was itchy. Aparna revealed that she lost her appetite and suffered severe stomach and body aches. During this time, Aparna's mother was constantly with her and was helping her to manage everything.

Sharing how she is tackling the situation, the actress reveals that she is isolated in her house and doesn't feel like watching TV or talking on the phone. Aparna says that it wasn’t so severe on day one, but now it is the fourth day and she is only praying that it’s over as soon as possible. Aparna also revealed how she is worried about the scares after the boil disappears. As an actress, Aparna says she cannot afford to have scars on her face. However, Aparna is constantly praying that she heals soon.

We wish Aparna Dixit a speedy recovery!

