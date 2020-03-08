Women’s Day 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu Maheshwari REVEALS his mother introduced and guided him towards dancing

On this International Women's Day, Shantanu Maheswari revealed how his mother has impacted his life immensely and guided him towards his dream. Read on.

Telly world's chocolaty boy, Shantanu Maheshwari is not only a fantabulous dancer but also a complete mamma's boy. Today (March 8, 2020) as the entire world celebrates International Women's Day, Shantanu has expressed his love for the most important lady in his life, his mother. The handsome hunk spoke about how his mommy dearest has helped him in becoming what he is today and also revealed the bond he shares with her. Shantanu revealed that his mother has stood for him in his thick and thin. She is his biggest support system and motivation in life.

Spilling secrets about his love and equation with his dear mother, Shantanu shares, 'My mother was, is and will always be the most important woman in my life. She has made several scarifies to give me and my brother the best of everything that she possibly could. She taught me that there's nothing more important than earning respect, but first, you have to start by respecting others. She believes that there is no substitute for hard work and determination, as these are the only ways to make your mark and presence felt.'

ALSO READ: Shantanu Maheshwari Birthday Exclusive: Birthdays during school days were always a special affair

Shantanu also went on to reveal that his mother is his guiding force behind him becoming such a renowned dancer today. He mentioned, 'She is the one to introduce me to dance at a very young age, and persuaded me to make it my passion. She has always tried to fulfill all my wishes and been my guiding light throughout. So, I can proudly say that my mother is an amazingly empowered woman who has truly empowered me throughout my life with all her amazing qualities.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More