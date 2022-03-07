Women’s Day 2022: Babita to Daya, qualities we love about Mahila Mandal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular sitcoms on TV. Its characters are adored by one and all, for their uniqueness and spectacular screen presence. The show has recently completed 3,400 episodes on Women's Day, which is a major milestone. On this International Women’s Day, take a look at the Mahila Mandal of Gokuldham and delve into the reasons why we love them the most:

• Daya Gada

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the first name that comes to everyone’s mind is Daya Ben. Her performance as a perfect daughter-in-law, wife, mother, and friend has been loved by the audience. Her desire and energy to celebrate every occasion is something the audience enjoys watching.

• Anjali Mehta

We all have that one friend who always chooses healthy food over junk. Well, that’s just like Anjali Mehta from Gokuldham. Her constant experiment with healthy salads and juices for her husband is immensely liked by the audience.

• Babita Iyer

Well, Babita is the perfect representation of a modern woman in Gokuldham. She always makes sure to stay fit and healthy. Her love for her hometown Kolkata and equal respect for her husband’s culture and tradition is liked by the audience.

• Madhavi Bhide

Madhavi is a self-made businesswoman, who runs a successful home business of papad and achaar. Her constant hustle to create a better life for her daughter, Sonu, is something that the audience love and can relate to.

• Roshan Singh Sodhi

The sweet love story between Sodhi and Roshan is adored by the audience. Her transition from a romantic wife to an angry wife whenever her husband speaks about ‘party-sharty’ is quite comical.

• Komal Hathi

Well, Komal Hathi is another perfect mother & wife in the show. She is never seen complaining about her son's or husband’s eating habits but is always ready to cook whatever they crave to eat.

• Sonu Bhide

Sonu is the only female member of the ‘Tapu Sena’, who excels in academics as well as other activities. She is often seen giving smart ideas and solutions for situations, which represents the young female mindset.

We love all these women of Gokuldhaam, do you?



