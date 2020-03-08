Women's Day 2020: From Sandhya to Naira; Strong headed females of TV who became an 'Inspiration' to many

Happy Women's Day 2020: From Anandi in Balika Vadhu to Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Hum, here's a list of female characters on Television that left us inspired.

Indian Television has always been women-centric considering a large number of female viewers. However, it has the prime example of an industry known for portraying strong female characters, but luckily times have changed now. The Telly world has shown a sign of great progress and is moving towards the upliftment of women. Though lately, women are receiving their due share here. From the regular saas-bahu drama, we're heading towards concept-based shows, where a woman is shown equal to a man in all cases.

While one has to agree that Television needs to do a lot more on this front, we can’t forget the amazing characters we have seen from these serials so far. Today (March 8, 2020), on International Women's Day, we pay an ode to all the strong female characters who have become an inspiration to many in the real-world. These female characters portrayed dynamic, enigmatic and complex personalities that made us cry, laugh and hate along with them. Undeniably, these female protagonists have left an emphatic mark on the minds of the viewers. So, without much ado, let's take a look at some of the strongest female characters in the past decade, who we respect and adore much.

Here's a list of female characters that brought about a change:



1. Sandhya - Diya Aur Bati

Even today, we don't see many females holding the post of an IPS officer, their ratio to men is less. Sandhya from Diya Aur Baati Hum, came as a breath of fresh air to change the mindsets of many. She proved that women are no less than anyone. Sandhya aptly proved that if you believe in your dreams with full conviction then nothing can come in your way. And if you have the support of your better half, you're bound to get what you desire. Deepika Singh is even today remembered as the heroic IPS Sandhya.

2. Laali - Agle Janam Mujhe Bitiya Hi Kijo

Being born a girl child is not easy! Girls are still considered girls as an ill-omen and a burden to the family. And if you come to life after battling all the taboos, your struggle doesn't end there, it continues throughout your life. Agle Janam Mujhe Bitiya Hi Kijo revolved around a story of distress where a teenage village girl, Laali forcefully sold off to a rich zamindar. She was abused both physically and emotionally. But instead of giving up and breaking down, she fought back. Laali fought back with more courage and determination against all the evil practices done towards women in society. Ratan Rajput with her spellbinding portrayal of the atrocities done of Laali and women like her became an inspiration for many.

3. Saumya - Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Kii

The third gender is often humiliated, but this show attempted to break all the stereotypes around transgender people. Dressed as a woman, Saumya belonged to the transgender community. But her parents hid the truth to marry her off and retain the so-called honour of the family. Saumya did not bow down to the societal norms and educated everyone to become accept the sex as they are. Her portrayal was quite realistic as she, initially, was hesitant to reveal it to her family and friends since she was scared of how they'll react to it.

4. Anandi - Balika Vadhu

Child marriage is one of the biggest evils that still prevails in India. Balika Vadha was a clutter-breaking show that dealt with this very issue with the right amount of sensitivity and brevity. Even though Anandi became the victim of this evil social custom, she grew up to become a strong and independent woman. From sacrificing education to a failed marriage, Anandi went made her way through all the bads and came out stronger than before. She sent out a strong message for all those who are trapped in this social norm.

5. Chandramukhi Chautala - FIR

You can call her the female Dabangg of Indian Television. She's not the typical Bahu or Beti, but rather a rough and tough cop, who can make you dance on her fingertips. Chandramukhi Chautala carries the no-nonsense attitude. She changed how many perceived female cops. The witty one-liners and go-getting personality made her likable and relevant. Kavita Kaushik nailed this character.

6. Naira - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We've seen Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Naira grow from a girl to a mature woman in these years. From being the sweet-talking ladylove to becoming a responsible mother, Naira's journey has been utterly inspiring. She is a woman of substance who did not hesitate in punishing even her sons for injudicious acts.

7. Annika - Ishqbaaaz

Surbhi Chandna aka Annika of Isqbaaaz was a lady of morals and values yet extremely progressive. Her optimism and hope that things will eventually fall in the right place were commendable. She was ready with her armor of self-respect to fight all the worst possible obstacles which come on her way. She was dignified and smart. Her innocent smile is worth a million bucks

8. Ishita - Yeh Hain Mohabbatein

Ishita Bhalla aka Ishi Maa, redefined the meaning of 'mother' on-screen with this character. Not only did Ishita become an epitome of a perfect mother, but she also set high standards for being a super wife. She was strong, fearless, brave and decisive. When matters reached her family and kids, no one could stop Ishita from showing her powerful side. The fierce lady tackled any obstacle with valour.

9. Sonakshi - Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Whether it is playing the valorous Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka or the self-dependent Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika Kakar is known to set a benchmark when she comes on-screen. As Sonakshi, she has shown all shades of a woman. From a lovable daughter to an ideal wife to a free-spirited soul, Sonakshi is someone you can look for choosing the right path.

10. Mishti - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

The sweet-looking Mishti from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has an aura of her own. She is strong, vulnerable and isn’t afraid to take a stand. Her cute looks and boisterous attitude leave you you spellbound. Rhea Sharma is sure making many heads turn.

All these characters listed above have different stories, with completely different lives, yet all of them stand out because of the way they look at life. They have a mind of their own and who live life on their own terms.They've left an impact on the viewers that is unmatched and will always be remembered. They're proof that the Telly Town making an earnest attempt to change for the better. However, as we celebrate these characters, it is important to remember, a lot more has to be talked about and heard about women's empowerment in the times to come.

