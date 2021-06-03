World Bicycle Day: Mrunal Jain to Arun Mandola, Celebs reminisce their childhood memories of riding a cycle

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day this year, several television celebs have admitted that their childhood has been incomplete without their memories of riding a bicycle.

The COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has come as an eyeopener for humans in several ways. While we learnt the value of life, we also realised how critical the pollution level was in India. As the nation witnessed a lockdown and humans were cooped inside the house and it did make a healthy impact on the environment. It was also observed that bicycles were a better option for transport not just in terms of health but are also eco-friendly. Interestingly, during the lockdown, celebs have reinstated their love for cycling and made it a workout option.

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Mrunal Jain reminisced his childhood memories of riding a cycle and stated, “My childhood memories will be incomplete if I don’t talk about how I learnt to ride a bicycle. It was for us our key to freedom; we could go anywhere we wanted to on a cycle. I remember falling down a number of times and of course, injuring my hands and knees but I was too happy to learn than give up. I got my first cycle when I was around 10. Owning a cycle was an achievement during those times. We didn’t realize how healthy cycling was back then. Even now I devote at least an hour to cycling every day as there are no gym workouts happening. Cycling on a regular basis helps me stay in shape. It creates zero pollution and is, therefore, environment-friendly. I just hope we use more of this mode of transport in the coming times.”

On the other hand, Prateik Chaudhary, who is known for his role in Paramavatar Shri Krishna actor, said, “As a child, learning to ride a bicycle was the biggest challenge for me and once I could I felt no less than a king. I used to take care of my cycle, clean it every day. My cycle was like my friend and a part of my family. Nurturing it with machine oil and towel to make it shine now and then was my favourite activity. Bicycles can be used to travel from one place to another and is the easiest and eco-friendly mode of transportation. I wish India to have more cycle tracks and hope more and more people use them on a daily basis to reduce pollution and traffic congestion. Cycling evokes positive feelings and is an easy exercise as well.”

Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman actor Arun Mandola also shared his fondest memories of riding cycle. He said, “When I finally mastered the art of balancing. As a child, I could never imagine how that is possible, how people did that. My father taught me how to ride a bicycle. I fell down several times and hurt myself. Cycling to the nearby grocery shop to buy essentials or competing with friends as who is the fastest on wheels made us feel victorious. In foreign countries there are cycle tracks for those who use that mode of transport, I wish to see that all over India. We can actually reach our nearby destinations by cycling via those tracks. Along with reducing pollution levels, this will also help in easing traffic congestion.”

