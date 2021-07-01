World Doctor’s Day: Shaheer Sheikh salutes frontline warriors: Their hard work is something to be grateful for

On the occasion of World Doctors’ Day, Shaheer Sheikh has thanks doctors for their selfless services.

Shaheer Sheikh has been one of the most talked about actors in the telly world. The actor has not just proved his mettle on the small screen but also enjoys a massive fan following. And while the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor is quite active on social media, he was also seen raising awareness about COVID 19 along with urging people to stay indoors during the pandemic. Interestingly, on the occasion of World Doctors’ Day, Shaheer expressed his gratitude towards the doctors for their selfless service.

Sharing his thought about the same, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor stated that we all should be grateful for doctors’ selfless service. Shaheer said, “Doctors are considered to be next to Gods and this pandemic has indeed proved that correct. With these warriors fighting for us non-stop at the front line 24x7, I think every day should be celebrated as World Doctor’s Day. Leaving their families back home and keeping their own safety aside, a doctor’s hard work is something to be grateful for. I want to salute all these brave warriors and thank them for their duty”.

Meanwhile, talking about the talk front, Shaheer was last seen in Stebin Ben and Payal Dev’s song Baarish Ban Jaana with . Meanwhile, he is also busy shooting for the much awaited third season for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with Eric Fernandes. The makers have been sharing intriguing promos of the family drama and will be going on air from July 12 this year.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle; Reveals how he exercises in between shots

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×