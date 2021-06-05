World Environment Day EXCLUSIVE: Rushad Rana, Delnaaz Irani & others talk about being conscious about habitat

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla on World Environment Day, stars like Rushad Rana, Delnaaz Irani, Vijayendra Kumeria and Saahil Uppal shared their stance on environmental issues and how they do their bit to take up important issues.

Every year, on June 5, everyone across the globe comes together to celebrate World Environment Day. Today, as the world celebrates the day that has been specially dedicated to understanding the importance of our actions on the environment, we spoke to certain TV celebs about their stance about being conscious about their habitat. It is often seen that when celebs speak about environmental issues, people get influenced and it leaves an impact that may bring about the much needed change.

Speaking about their thoughts on celebs talking about environmental issues, their own initiatives to save the environment and their reaction to learning about global warming, TV actors Rushad Rana, Delnaaz Irani, Saahil Uppal and Vijayendra Kumeria shared their stance exclusively on World Environment Day with Pinkvilla. The actors spoke candidly about how important it was to focus on doing one's bit to save the environment and also expressed how they ensure they do the same in their day to day lives.

Vijayendra Kumeria

"A clean environment is what we need today and during the last lockdown when we breathed fresh air it further made us realise how important it is. Yes, celebrities talking about things like planting more trees, avoiding plastic, saving water, etc., and also doing it surely sets an example and inspires their followers to do it. When I first learned about global warming, I was not very old at that time, but old enough to realise that it has long-term consequences and on my part I started planting trees every year on my birthday. Then I would also ensure I don't waste water. Reading about places where people had to walk so much to get fresh water made me realise that whatever I wanted to do towards this cause had to start from today and since then I have not wasted water. And I have taught the same to my daughter. We also have a small garden and my daughter is being taught how to nurture plants, why she should not throw waste on the street but only in a dustbin."

Rushad Rana

"I think we have reached a time where our environment has seen a lot of changes. When I first heard of global warming, I think back then nobody took it seriously but now as we are witnessing the climatic changes, and seeing summers getting hotter and getting extended, and even rains are unpredictable, so these are all signs of global warming and I think it's high time that we as citizens of this planet earth become environment-conscious and should be aware. And on a personal level, I think people can do a lot of things starting from the smallest thing like not going out unnecessarily and using public transport. Currently, because of COVID it's not advisable, but otherwise I have always preferred taking public transport and have also advised others. Even things like not wasting electricity or water is something that you can do on a personal level. I see people have a very bad habit of wasting water while brushing, that is avoidable and can be taken care of easily. I feel even if one person is conscious of these things, it will add up to all of us working towards a better environment. Also, people should stop using plastic bags and bottles and even if they do, they must recycle them."

Delnaaz Irani

"Definitely celebrities talking about it and showing the simple lifestyle changes they made towards a healthy environment makes a huge difference. Global warming was a quite shocking phenomenon for me, and then I started noticing and reading about climatic changes. Since then, I realised everybody should do their little bit for the environment. I try to save electricity and switch off the lights and fans when I leave the room. I have my own small garden set up and I have started planting trees in my society. Plastic is banned in my house, I am more into stainless steel, I use utensils that are environment friendly and healthy for us as well."

Saahil Uppal

"Even the smallest contribution helps when it comes to the environment. Yes, celebrities talking about it definitely inspires people because it is somewhere there in your mind, and say for example if you leave the water running while brushing your mind immediately reacts and says so and so actor or actress had said not to waste water. It works like that. I was shocked to learn about global warming but at the same time I realised a step today can make a better world tomorrow. I do as much as I can to save the environment, like saving electricity, not only in my house but even if I am out at someone else's home. Even when I am traveling I cry a small bag with me to keep the wrappers and boxes of any food items and throw it only in the bin. Plastic is a big no for me. It's not that I have started doing all this recently, I have been doing it since I learned about climate change and global warming."

