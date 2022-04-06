World Health Day 2022: Avika Gor opens up on importance of mental health; Reveals her fitness secret

Actress Avika Gor is a strong believer in physical and emotional health going hand in hand. This World Health Day, the diva said that mental health is crucial and should be taken very seriously. Speaking about what she does to stay healthy, the diva revealed that she exercises daily and does not stress much about things. Second, she avoids sugar and makes sure to get at least 8 hours of sleep.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I feel that health is not only about physical well being but emotional and mental as well. I remember everyone asking me about my transformation and I always kept replying to them that it's not just about physical transformation but also about emotional and mental. One needs to become stronger, and more aware of one's body and that's how one can be healthy. I have seen a lot of people who are in their 30s and 40s and are struggling with health problems. Everyone must understand how important emotional and mental health are."

She added that it does get difficult to take care of your health with a busy schedule. But with a hectic calendar, she maintains a rule that she needs to sleep for at least 8 hrs every day and also eat healthily and drink a lot of water along with a regular workout. She feels that this keeps her active and stress-free.

Health is always on top of her priority list, and she swears by the saying "health is wealth". Avika further shared that her parents always made sure that she doesn't get carried away with the work and mess up her health. While some people feel that following a healthy routine is expensive due to the fancy gym memberships and organic food, she does not agree with it and rather believes that it's not necessary to join a gym as one can work out at home as well. Furthermore, she does not follow fancy diets as strict diets have never helped her much. Over the years, she found that eating healthy fiber and grains has made her feel good about herself.

It is worth mentioning that Avika won the title of Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in Uyyala Jampala. She was also starred in blockbuster movies like Care of Footpath 2, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and many more.

