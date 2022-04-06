On World Health Day, Aly Goni says 'Physical, emotional and mental well-being are interconnected’

Aly Goni is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actor rose to fame with his role in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. He received the love of the audience for his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. On World Health Day, the actor shared about the importance of mental, physical and emotional health in interview with Pinkvilla. He also opened up on how he takes care of his health despite being a foodie.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion of World Health Day, which is observed on April 7, Aly said, "Health is not just limited to physical health but also mental and emotional health. I feel if you keep your overall physical health in check, your mental and emotional health is also fine. My body is such that I can gain 5-10 kgs in a month, but I don't sit and cry about it, instead, I work on it. Honestly, even I get upset but I don't let those feelings overpower my will to work on myself and lose that weight. That is my power and I feel everyone possesses it, it's just that you need to work on it."

He added, "Having said that, I feel that a person's physical, emotional and mental well-being are interconnected, if one goes for a toss, the other two suffer. So it's important that we take care of all three for a healthy body, mind and soul," he added.

He opened up on being an avid food lover, he shared, “I am a big foodie and that's my roadblock. But I know when I need to put on weight and when I need to lose it and I don't let anything come in the way. I work on myself and may indulge in a cheat day or two, but on days when I am working out or dieting, I am very committed," he said.

On being asked about things he follows and avoids to stay fit and healthy, Aly said, "I do physical work - gym or cycling or a walk. And I avoid junk food. Even when I go to a restaurant, I like having normal food."

Aly also added that the pandemic has changed the way people look at their health. He said that it is not just their health that people have started taking seriously but people are spending so much time with their family and friends. He hopes it stays like that.

