World Health Day: Eijaz Khan says he gives mental health more importance than his physical health

Eijaz Khan has worked in all three mediums of entertainment namely television, films and the OTT space. The actor calls the small screen as his first love as it has helped him in gaining popularity in the industry. He rose to fame with his performances in television shows such as 'Kkavyanjali', and 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa'. He has starred in films such as 'Tanu Wed Manu' franchise, among many others. The actor is very keen on his fitness and on this World Health Day, he shared his thoughts on physical and mental health.

Talking about importance of mental health, Eijaz shared, “What I have realised in today's time is that mental health is even more important than physical health because anything and everything related to physicality is a manifestation of your mental health. Your injuries are a manifestation of your traumas. Your body, your DNAs are happy if you're happy. So, I'm giving my mental health 80% more importance than my physical health. And earlier it was the other way around.”

He also shared about his schedule for every day, “With the fast pace of life, with the erratic work schedules, everything goes for a toss. But the only thing that works for me is self-discipline and consistency. Even if it's about putting in that 15 minutes of work, 15 mins of meditation or 15 mins of just going on to pull a bar which is stuck in my bedroom door and doing something like that or figuring out when to meditate in terms of Namaz. Just cleaning up the clutter which invariably helps to clean up your mental clutter. All these things help.”

Talking about the pandemic, he said, “Now the universe has made us realise that the only thing that matters is your health and happiness and happiness and health of your loved ones. I have stopped living for tomorrow and the day after a little more. I try to live today. I try to be mindful, I try to live in the moment. I try to do whatever I can do today because seriously no one knows what's going to happen tomorrow.”

Talking about the expenses related to gyming and workout, he said, “Any watch you wear is going to show you the same time, any car you drive, it's going to take you from Point A to point B. I got out of Bigg Boss and wanted to take my own Omega, my Rado. But no, I actually got a smart watch. My phones are still the same. I try to be as grounded as possible. And I try to spend what needs to be spent. I have trainers, one in Malad, one in Bandra and one in Powai. Wherever I'm travelling, if I can take out time to train, I train over there. So, I don't miss out on training. I have to have a driver because driving on the roads of Bombay leads to microaggression which leads to different kinds of micro aggression in my personal life. So, I try to spend money on that. Apart from that, whatever touches you, whatever you put in your body should be of good quality. That's about it.”

He added that being focussed is essential, he shared, “Be it dieting or meditating or a dopamine diet, dopamine fasting; all these things area a growing process. Everyday it's a hurdle. You've good days, bad days, you have got to realise that the good days won't last and the bad days won't last either. All you can do is take baby steps, and one small step in the right direction even if it's four steps forward and three steps back. You are still one step in the right direction. At least facing the right direction. I think what I have realised is that the company that you keep is very important. It is important that the friends you have, the people you surround yourself with, should be on the same page of your evolution. they should be on the same page of your growth. Otherwise, you will get pulled back as well. So, I choose very carefully who I spend time with. I choose very carefully who I share my thoughts with. So that is one thing that I've put in action in my life.”

Sharing his mantra for healthy and happy life, the actor says, “Two things that I follow as of now is that I meditate as soon as I wake up in the morning and that I finish my Namaz before sleeping. I think this will be forever. And two things that I avoid are that firstly I realised that the way people treat you, is a reflection of how they treat themselves. So, I have tried to observe and not absorb, so that I don't get angry. And second is that I don't engage with negativity. Earlier I was like I have to stand up for myself, I have to do this, do that. But now I know that it's not necessary. As long as you're comfortable with yourself you don't have to prove anything to anyone.”

