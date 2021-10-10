World Mental Health Day: 5 actors who opened up about their battle with anxiety, depression

World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10 and is aimed at raising awareness and spreading education about mental health issues across the globe. When it comes to mental health, we all tend to become very sensitive and most likely try not to address the problem or even discuss it. The ongoing notion of mental health strikes first in our minds. We cannot deny that in recent times the mental health issues have gone up especially during the COVID times. When people were stuck in their homes and some alone were affected the most.

Amid this time not only common people but Bollywood celebrities to Television actors all had grown through a rough phase of their life. They all encountered some other mental health issues. Some opened up also and spoke about their battler with anxiety and depression. Right from Ankita Lokhande to Parth Samathaan- all wrote on social media how this pandemic time was really tough for them. But they managed to come out and realised that it is okay to address the problem rather than keeping it within.

As the world is talking about the mental health day today, let’s talk about those actors who dared to speak out their problems:

1. Ankita Lokhande: Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande opened up about facing criticism on social media, her breakup, and also talked about suffering depression. “I was suffering from depression. I used to cry a lot but thank god I had my family, friends, and a few fans who have been with me right from the start,” she was quoted saying in an interview.

2. Sahil Anand: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand took a break from social media after opening up about his mental health. He announced about his break and wrote a note that reads, “Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai..I tried my best to feel normal but it's only getting worse. TC. Love S.A.”

3. Rubina Dilaik: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik also spoke about fighting anxiety, having suicidal tendencies, and temper issues in one of the episodes of the show. She said, “My relationships with my parents were not that great. I had temper issues, I had suicidal tendencies, Problems in my relationship were also because of it,” she had said.

4. Jasmin Bhasin: Actress opened up about her struggling days in the industry and called it the lowest phase of her life when she had a hard time dealing with rejection and was losing out on her confidence. Jasmin shared that she also thought of ending her life when nothing was working for her.

5. Parth Samthaan: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor opened up about fighting depression during the COVID-19 lockdown. In an Instagram post, the actor had shared about facing some low phases. He wrote, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive.”

