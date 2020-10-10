World Mental Health Day: Aamir Ali says ‘I think we've all come to realise, health is above everything’

Aamir Ali opens up on his learnings during the pandemic and the biggest lesson has been to keep one's health above anything and everything.

Aamir Ali who recently returned to the city after shooting the first leg of his new web series Black Widow had quarantined himself and only returned to his house after he tested negative for Covid-19. He has even started working out twice as much and keeping a tab on his diet in order to keep his immunity well.

Sharing his perspective on the pandemic and lockdown, Aamir said, “My mother & I were discussing this the other day, in her 77 years of her life, she's not witnessed something of this magnitude. This is new for us and being locked up in our homes for the last many months, we've all come to realise what the universe has been trying to tell us, take care of your body, that is the only place we have to live in. The only thing that is helping us sail through the pandemic is how strong our body is from within, your immunity power. Either you have a flat stomach, a four pack or 6 pack abs, it doesn't matter as long as you're healthy from body and also mind. The virus did not differentiate between status, religion, education. So the mantra primarily boils down to healthy living.”

Talking about a change in a perception and outlook of life on the day of World Mental Health Day, Aamir added, “It is easier to put out a message asking people to be positive, relaxed but it's much harder to put it in practice. Practicing positivity habits is a serious effort and needs consistency. Are you willing to not care about what people think of you or who reached out to you and who didn't? Be kind but first be kind to oneself.”

Also Read: Aamir Ali shares FIRST adorable PHOTOS with daughter Arya as she turns one; Says 'She kept me strong & going'

“I've toiled all these years making careful investments for the future to come. But I've understood now that life comes with an unpredictability. I used to have a minimalist approach pre-Covid but going with the uncertainty that life brings, I think you'll see me following my passions deeply and buying that expensive watch or a gadget I had my eyes on,” quipped Aamir.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×