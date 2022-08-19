World Photography Day: 5 TV actors who are passionate about adding their artistic skills to normal clicks

Who doesn't love to capture moments? The current era is incomplete without a camera and every outing, special moments of life are captured and documented for life. However, photography is an art and very few have the talent to enhance the beauty of people, places, and moments. There are a few television celebrities, who are great actors but are also passionate about photography. On the occasion of World Photography Day, let's take a look at actors who possess extraordinary photography skills too.

Raj Singh Arora

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Raj Singh Arora is a marvellous photographer and his Instagram account is proof of it. The actor holds a separate Instagram account dedicated to his photography.

Indraneil Sengupta

This handsome hunk is an amazing photographer and captures his daughter and nature in the most beautiful manner.

Kunal K Kapoor

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Kunal K Kapoor talks about the language of photography through his Instagram. Sunsets, trees, and lights are the favourites of Kunal's lenses.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a very creative and talented artist. Apart from winning hearts through Kumkum Bhagya, she has stunned everyone with her skills in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She loves to capture the aesthetic beauty around and was seen doing the same in Cape Town too.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi loves to click and get clicked. She is the perfect muse for her photographer and her photos from the mountains, nature are breathtakingly beautiful.

