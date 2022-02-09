World Pizza Day 2022: Shivya Pathania, Shubhangi Atre share their healthy versions of homemade Pizza

Every year February 9 is celebrated as World Pizza Day. Pizza is one of the most favourite dishes across the country and globally. Giving a desi twist to this Italian dish, actresses Shivya Pathania and Shubhangi Atre share their secret version of their favourite homemade pizzas

Shivya Pathania, who is recently seen playing the role of Devi Parvati in 'Baal Shiv', shares: "I am health-conscious, but I do love my pizza. But I have it with a healthy twist to it. Getting the best of both worlds - health and taste, my cook makes me the most delicious and mouth-watering wheat bread pizza with a ton of veggies and hummus. So, that helps a lot with finding a balance between my pizza craving and maintaining my health."

Like Shivya, popular actress Shubhangi Atre also asserts a balance between taste and health. She has her own way of making pizza at home and that is surely unique.

Shubhangi Atre adds: "Everyone loves pizzas! But it is also important to eat healthy and wholesome meals. So homemade pizza is my go-to cheat meal. Instead of wheat base or bread, I make it on paratha with ghee, a kind of tawa-pizza, top it with tons of mozzarella cheese, herbs, cherry tomatoes and a whole lot of veggies. I also use healthier roti options as a base and bake my pizza with wholesome and nutritional toppings."

Well surely there can be many ways to make your favourite pizza. So, keep trying and enjoy every bite of it!

