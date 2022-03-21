World Poetry Day 2022: Sriti Jha to Shailesh Lodha; 5 TV actors who are amazing poets

Today is World Poetry Day and as we all know poetry is a form of writing in which poets express their thoughts in aesthetic and rhythmic language. And, poetry is one of the best forms to express your thoughts. Our television actors are also really creative so, we have curated a list of the actors who have not only ruled the hearts of their fans with their acting prowess but are also gifted poets.

From Sriti Jha, Shailesh Lodha to Nakuul Mehta, these TV actors are fans’ favourite. They are known for their acting mettle in the industry but their social media is proof that they also play well with the words to make them more aesthetic and rhythmic and are amazing poets.

Here is the list of TV actors who also stunned their fans with their amazing poetic abilities:

1. Sriti Jha

Daily soap Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha has already stunned her fans with her natural acting prowess. Along with this, her literary creativity is also strong. She often participates in literature and poetry festivals and reads her poems.

2. Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh became a household name with the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is playing the character of Taarak Mehta who is a poet. Shailesh is a poet in real life too and his Instagram handle is proof of it.

3. Nakuul Mehta

Daily soap Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta is a talented actor and along with this, he is a stunning poet too. He often shares his creativity on social media.

3. Priya Malik

Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik is a wonderful poet. Her social media handle is full of her literary creatives and is worth mentioning here.

5. Ridhi Dogra

Actress Ridhi Dogra is one of the talented actresses in the television industry. Apart from acting, she also writes poems and her social media is proof of it.

