World Television Day: From Alpviram to Anupamaa, 5 shows that were path breaking

There’s hardly any human being whose day does end with watching television. The small box has been managing us to entertain for a long time and continues to do so. When the world was under transition time, we shifted from radio to television where we can see pictures moving and it attracted people a lot. Then slowly the content coming on it also entertained viewers a lot. But do you know today, i.e November 21 is celebrated as World Television Day.

The day is celebrated to recognize the increasing importance and impact of television on society and the ability of decision-making. The small impact on each person compounds a major shift in ideas and can greatly influence world politics. From being invented by a 21-year-old guy named Philo Taylor Farnsworth II from Utah to becoming the biggest source of information on a global level, television’s growth seems to rise. During the lockdown television helped to keep us sane by showing old shows. But with time, there were some shows which were considered path-breaking. Let’s take a look here:

Alpviram: A TV show that aired on Sony TV in India in 1998. Produced by Shobhana Desai, the show was directed by veteran director Vipul Shah and starred Pallavi Joshi and Amir Bashir in lead roles. The plot revolves around a girl Amrita who is raped while in a state of coma. It leads to an unwanted pregnancy, which can't be terminated and how it affects the lives of her loved ones.

Shanti: Aired on DD National in 1994, and later shown on Indian television channel STAR Plus, the series stars Mandira Bedi as Shanti. The story begins with two friends of the biggest Bollywood production house in the country. Kamesh Mahadevan and Rajesh Singh are writers, directors, and producers who live in the lavish Shanti Mansion with their respective families. Behind the walls of Shanti Mansion lie the dark secrets of both the friends.

Hum Log: The first serial drama series in Hindi. It is the story of an Indian middle-class family of the 1980s and their daily struggles and aspirations. At the end of every episode, veteran Hindi film actor Ashok Kumar discussed the ongoing story and situations with the audience using Hindi couplets and limericks.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: The show explored the lives of Priya Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor. They accidentally discover love after getting married. The series was considered way ahead of its time as it shows a mature couple's love story. The couple was in their 40s and then discovering love fascinated the audience more.

Anupamaa: Popular show is grabbing attention as it shows a journey of a married woman who is taken for granted by her husband, children. She is shattered when came to know about her husband’s extra-martial affair. From taking a big decision to making her own identity, Anupama is loved by the audience.

