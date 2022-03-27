World Theatre Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta to Kapil Sharma, 5 TV actors who started their career from theatre

World Theatre Day is a special day celebrated on 27th March 2022. It is a day dedicated to all the people who love to do theatre like to watch plays or are attached to theatre in any way. The feel of performing in front of a live audience is incredible. There are numerous actors who have a theatre background and they are very proud of it. Here are five popular actors who had a theatre background before they entered television.

Karishma Tanna

The actress had shared that 13 years ago she wanted to learn how to perform in front of a live audience, hence she joined an English comedy play. She enjoyed the fact that when she was doing well on stage and her timing was good, audiences would start clapping.

Kishwer Merchant

Bigg Boss fame actress was earlier not inclined towards acting but was introduced into the world by her friend. Her first play was called Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, in which she was cast opposite Vishal Kotian. She added that the thing she loves is how people often fumble or forget lines sometimes on stage and how the other actor has to be alert to help get them out of that situation. Also, the response one gets like the laughter or the tears is instant, which encourages them to perform even better.

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta was part of theatre. He shared an old picture from his theatre days on his Instagram handle.

Delnaaz Irani

The actress had shared that theatre is her first love. She started acting in plays at the age of 16. She still does theatre in various languages like English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show host and ace comedian had also done theatre in his early college days. He has earlier shared a picture from his theatre days. He captioned, “After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture? N write in comments below #old #memories #college #theatre”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani on World Theatre Day: It will always be my first love and it will never die in India