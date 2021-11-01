World Vegan Day 2021: Divyanka Tripathi to Erica Fernandes, celebs who follow veganism

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:52 AM IST  |  13.7K
   
news & gossip,Surbhi Jyoti,Divyanka Tripathi,Nakuul Mehta
World Vegan Day 2021: Divyanka Tripathi to Erica Fernandes, celebs who follow veganism
Advertisement

Becoming vegan is gaining popularity with each passing year. Not only international celebrities have turned to veganism, Bollywood stars too have started following veganism. Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Shraddha Kapoor swears by a vegan diet. Well, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1 every year by vegans across the world. The event was started in 1994 by then Chair of The Vegan Society, Louise Wallis, in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation.

A person who adopts a vegan diet can eat any plant-based foods - vegetables, grains, nuts, fruits. While dairy products and eggs are not part of the diet, they can be substituted by tofu, almond milk soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk among many other such options. Eating vegan is also helpful for people who are allergic to dairy products. However, even our television celebrities also love their vegan food. Actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Shaheer Sheikh and many others are strictly following their vegan diets and even promote also. 

Divyanka Tripathi feels that she can't take life to feed her own.  “We should allow certain processes to be natural. So many species have gone extinct and there are so many animals who are being bred just to be turned into food and they are injected with hormones which don't let them,” she was quoted saying.

After turning vegan Nakkul Mehta said that he feels more energetic and lighter too. “The idea to turn vegan wasn’t to lose weight but to adopt a diet which is sustainable and doesn’t bother someone,” he said in an interview.

Nia had revealed that she is a pure vegetarian and she also refrains from eating junk food and tries to follow a healthy lifestyle. 

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti has also turned a vegan now. The actress has always believed how healthy food has helped in boosting metabolism. Erica Fernandes also loves vegan food. She also loves a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi slams ‘no bindi no business’ tweet, says ‘Should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear’

Advertisement

Credits: The Times of India/Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹152.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹85.00
₹199.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,810.00
₹2,295.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
View All