World Vegan Day 2021: Divyanka Tripathi to Erica Fernandes, celebs who follow veganism

Becoming vegan is gaining popularity with each passing year. Not only international celebrities have turned to veganism, Bollywood stars too have started following veganism. Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Shraddha Kapoor swears by a vegan diet. Well, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1 every year by vegans across the world. The event was started in 1994 by then Chair of The Vegan Society, Louise Wallis, in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation.

A person who adopts a vegan diet can eat any plant-based foods - vegetables, grains, nuts, fruits. While dairy products and eggs are not part of the diet, they can be substituted by tofu, almond milk soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk among many other such options. Eating vegan is also helpful for people who are allergic to dairy products. However, even our television celebrities also love their vegan food. Actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Shaheer Sheikh and many others are strictly following their vegan diets and even promote also.

Divyanka Tripathi feels that she can't take life to feed her own. “We should allow certain processes to be natural. So many species have gone extinct and there are so many animals who are being bred just to be turned into food and they are injected with hormones which don't let them,” she was quoted saying.

After turning vegan Nakkul Mehta said that he feels more energetic and lighter too. “The idea to turn vegan wasn’t to lose weight but to adopt a diet which is sustainable and doesn’t bother someone,” he said in an interview.

Nia had revealed that she is a pure vegetarian and she also refrains from eating junk food and tries to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti has also turned a vegan now. The actress has always believed how healthy food has helped in boosting metabolism. Erica Fernandes also loves vegan food. She also loves a healthy lifestyle.

