World Yoga Day 2021: Priyal Mahajan on the importance of Yoga in her life: It has changed my mind completely

Priyal Mahajan speaks on how Yoga entered her life and completely changed it for the better. Read further to know what she said.

Priyal Mahajan is currently portraying the character of Purvi in a mighty popular television show called ‘Molkki’. She has garnered a special place in the hearts of the audience for playing the beloved character. In a recent chat with Times of India, Priyal spoke about the importance of yoga in her life and how it has brought a massive change. She also mentioned how she got into the habit of pursuing yoga. She said that because she had a habit of getting up late in the morning, her mother encouraged her to take up yoga as a habit because of which she started to get up early along with several other positive changes.

Speaking about attaining yoga as a habit she said, “I’m a person who loves to stick to routine when it comes to keeping my mind and body in shape. Interestingly, there was actually a time when I used to find Yoga boring, but I’ve now been doing Yoga for two years. My mother suggested that I should take up Yoga every morning. I would wake up late every day, but then because of Yoga, I started waking up early." She further added, “It has changed my mind completely, and then I realised that Yoga is actually a great way to calm one’s mind and heart.”

She spoke about the fact that she performs yoga twice or three in a week. The habit has helped her in dealing with stressful schedules of shooting as well because yoga helps in calming her mind. “Twenty or thirty minutes of meditation and Yoga is more than enough for me to get me started for the day,” said Priyal.

