World Yoga Day: Mouni Roy to Kavita Kaushik, 5 complex asanas aced effortlessly by TV yoginis

Yoga has become an integral part of many people's lives and has reformed it completely. There are many television actors, who inculcated the practise of yoga, and ever since they have been advocating it to everyone to lead a better lifestyle. These actresses have an enviable physique. However, yoga is not just about getting a better body but a perfect harmony between mind and body. Kavita Kaushik, the actress, who entertained everyone as Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R, is also a certified yoga teacher.

Aashka Goradia, who was seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and a few more shows, quit showbiz and made yoga her life. The actress married Brent Goble, and along with him, runs a yoga studio in Goa. They introduced Abigail Pande, Tina Datta, and many other celebs to this way of life. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, let's take a look at yoginis from the television world that are ardent yoga practitioners.

Kavita Kaushik is seen acing a perfect headstand in style by the beach. The actress posted this picture with the caption: "Give the backbiters a good one to bite."

Mouni Roy expresses gratefulness to Mother Nature through this post, and also left a message for her friend Aashka that read: "With a heart full of gratitude began again #Gratefulforeverything #heartfullofgreen P.s @aashkagoradia has promised @ibrentgoble ll teach & heal me in the new world! Eager in waiting.... (sic)"

Aashka Goradia's flexibility is praiseworthy. She is seen posing in various asanas in the middle of the beach and captioned her post, "Hello Summer. Are we beach ready?"

Click here to watch her video

Aamna Sharif is also a major fitness enthusiast and she begins her day with yoga. She captioned this picture, "I meet myself in stillness and we breathe (sic)"

Rubina Dilaik's dedication to yoga was seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house too and here in this picture, she is seen stretching it out with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Here's wishing a Happy World Yoga to everyone!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Rubina Dilaik screams as she receives '440 Volt' electric shock in a task; WATCH