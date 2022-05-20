Wrestler Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi to get married on 21st July; Details inside

Wedding bells are ringing for the adorable couple Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi, as the couple finally made the announcement of date of their marriage. The reality show couple has been dating for a long period of 12 years and their relationship has become stronger than ever over the years. As per the reports by Hindustan Times, the couple will be tying the knot on 21st July, which is also the birthdate of Sangram Singh.

Sangram shared in his post, “Coming this July... Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound!”. See post here-

As per the sources, the couple will have a simple wedding. They are done with their pre-wedding shoot, and the shopping for the wedding will soon begin. Singh and Rohatgi’s wedding outfits will be styled by Delhi based brand Study by Janak, who also styled their pre-wedding outfits.

Payal Rohatgi shared, “I cannot confirm or deny anything. Please talk to Sangram, no comments from my end.”

Sangram Singh was very happy to confirm the news of their marriage as he said, “I’m extremely happy. We’ve been with each other for 12 years. It was time we take our relationship ahead and get married. Even our parents have wanted us to get married for a long time. And we have been trying to get done with this, but something or the other kept happening. After spending much time with Payal, I don’t think I can find a better girl than her. I don’t think she’ll find a better man than me (laughs). She is extremely genuine. I believe marriage is just a thapa that is needed for society, but I think it is important, especially for a girl’s respect. I also believe that just giving roses to your partner isn’t love, giving them respect is more important. And when you have that mutual respect and your souls connect, you know it’s time to get married.”

Talking about the wedding he mentions that it will be a simple wedding. He revealed that it will be in a temple and they will follow all the rituals as per the Arya Samaj. Mostly the wedding will take place in Gujarat or Haryana, they are still trying to figure that out. He added that the wedding date happens to be on birthday. They will follow all the pre-wedding functions like haldi and mehendi that take place.

Also read- Sangram Singh's grand surprise for beau Payal Rohatgi will make every girl want a partner like him!