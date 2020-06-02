Yariyaan Song: Zain Imam's video with Mamta Sharma RELEASES & the track will leave you feeling bittersweet

Zain Imam's song 'Yaariyaan' with Mamta Sharma has finally been released. The soulful track will make you cry and smile. Take a look at it here.

Zain Imam is one of the hottest and the cutest actors we have on Indian Television. While he's been missing from the small screen for quite some time now, he sure knows how to keep his fans entertained. The actor just dropped in a surprise for his fans yesterday (June 1, 2020). His much-awaited song 'Yaariyan' released today. Yes, Zain's music video is finally out and it is already receiving immense love from his fans. Starring Zain and Mamta Sharma, Yaariyan is a soulful track that revolves around the theme of lost love.

The romantic track is written and composed by Bad-Ash, while Mamta Sharma gives it her melodious voice. Shot on exotic locations, the video is utterly pleasing to the eyes. However, Zain is the eye-candy of the entire video. With his stylish looks, cute dimples, and scintillating expressions, the actor will force you to watch the video on loop. Mamta's soulful voice will tug your hearts, and you will certainly miss the 'love of your life.' The music is soothing to the ears, and the emotions are aesthetically woven to hit the right chord. The soulful track will leave you with bitter-sweet feelings. It will make you smile and cry at the same time.

While the song is beautiful in its won, Zain surely adds the charm to it, as his fans just cannot get enough of him. Ever since the song dropped, his fans are going gaga over his handsome looks, and they're just yearning to see him back in action again.

Take a look at Yaariyan here:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Zain confirmed that he will be doing Never Kiss Your Best Friend Lockdown Edition, giving his lovers a chance to dance in merriment again. What are your thoughts on the same? Have you watched Yaariyan yet? Are you excited to see Zain spread the magic of his acting in the web show? Let us know in the comment section below.

