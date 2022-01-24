Yash Pandit ties the knot with Mahima Mishra in an intimate ceremony; Jackie Shroff attends the wedding

Yash Pandit is presently seen in the successful show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor got married to his long-time girlfriend, Mahima Mishra on January 22. The couple had been dating for seven years. It was a low-key wedding with a small guest list. Bollywood star Jackie Shroff had also attended the wedding and gave blessings to the couple. He also gifted them a plant as a special wedding gift.

Sharing with ETimes, Yash said, “We had originally planned to call 150 people, but had to cut down the list to just 50 guests. We followed all safety protocols on our wedding day.” The actor had been granted a four-day leave from work. He resumes shoot today. “My production house was kind enough to give me an off for a few days. That’s the maximum they could manage. I report to work today. As they say, the show must go on.”

For the unversed, Yash first met Mahima at a mutual friend’s birthday party in January 2015. He shares, “We got talking and connected really well at the party. After that, I met her a few times and things took off from there. Since then, we have been together. Mahima has pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. We are finally getting married and I am very happy about starting a new chapter in my life with her.”

Yash Pandit has worked in numerous shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Tere Mere Sapne, Savitri - EK Prem Kahani, Daayan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and others.



