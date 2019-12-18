Ye Hai Chahatein: Sargun and Abrar’s show makers in talks with matrimonial websites for single mothers?

The makers of Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi’s show Ye Hai Chahatein are reportedly in talks with matrimonial sites for this reason. Read.

After Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor is all set to take audiences on a trip of an enchanting love story with YHM’s spin off- Ye Hai Chahatein. YHC is a story of two people who are brought together because they both love unconditional. Preesha (Sargun Kaur), a young, strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around tending to her son and her family and on the other hand, Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi), a Rockstar and free-spirited young man, who can go to any extent for his brother. What do they have in common? Well, nothing!

The show raises questions against finding a partner for single mothers’ as compared to single fathers. The makers are taking this a step forward to highlight the societal taboos existing in different life stages. In fact, the creative team and the makers of the show are in talks with a matrimonial site for launching a section, especially for single mothers. Isn’t that great?

Meanwhile, for the show, Sargun has been learning veena instrumental, on the other hand, Abrar has been working on playing a rockstar convincingly. Sargun has researched a lot to get her on-screen avatar right. Commenting on the same, Sargun earlier said, “I think it is important to live your character. When I started shooting for my show, I realized that it was extremely important for me to understand certain procedures, terms, and technicalities to bring my character of being a gynecologist to life. Hence, I have watched a lot of videos. The creative team on-set also helped me understand the meaning of certain words and phrases so I can emote better. I hope the audiences enjoy watching this side of me!”

Ye Hai Chahatein goes on air from tomorrow.

Credits :Pinkvilla

