Ye Hai Chahatein: Sargun and Abrar’s show makers in talks with matrimonial websites for single mothers?
After Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor is all set to take audiences on a trip of an enchanting love story with YHM’s spin off- Ye Hai Chahatein. YHC is a story of two people who are brought together because they both love unconditional. Preesha (Sargun Kaur), a young, strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around tending to her son and her family and on the other hand, Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi), a Rockstar and free-spirited young man, who can go to any extent for his brother. What do they have in common? Well, nothing!
The show raises questions against finding a partner for single mothers’ as compared to single fathers. The makers are taking this a step forward to highlight the societal taboos existing in different life stages. In fact, the creative team and the makers of the show are in talks with a matrimonial site for launching a section, especially for single mothers. Isn’t that great?
(ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra shares her FIRST LOOK as Dr Prisha Srinivasan from the series; View Pic)
Meanwhile, for the show, Sargun has been learning veena instrumental, on the other hand, Abrar has been working on playing a rockstar convincingly. Sargun has researched a lot to get her on-screen avatar right. Commenting on the same, Sargun earlier said, “I think it is important to live your character. When I started shooting for my show, I realized that it was extremely important for me to understand certain procedures, terms, and technicalities to bring my character of being a gynecologist to life. Hence, I have watched a lot of videos. The creative team on-set also helped me understand the meaning of certain words and phrases so I can emote better. I hope the audiences enjoy watching this side of me!”
Ye Hai Chahatein goes on air from tomorrow.
Add new comment