Ye Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur: I wasn’t apprehensive at all of playing a single mother in the show

Sargun Kaur of Ye Hai Chahatein fame reveals if she was apprehensive about playing a single mother in the show. The show replaces Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Ye Hai Chahatein, a spin-off to Ye Hai Mohabbatein, will be going on air from today. The show will centre around the societal taboo against single mothers with Sargun Kaur Luthra playing the protagonist alongside Abrar Qazi. The show tackles the issues of the societal norm where single fathers have a higher chance of getting married as compared to single mothers. Given that Sargun plays a single mother in the movie, she was asked if she was apprehensive to play a matured character onscreen.

To this, Sargun replied that she was not at all apprehensive. "When I was told that I will be playing a mother, I wasn’t apprehensive at all. My only worry was that I am very young and I had to look mature onscreen which was a challenge. The team has helped me a lot to help me look a certain age and moreover with my body language to portray this character. Even Vidhaan (my on-screen son), has helped bring out the best in me. More than mother-son, we are like friends off the screen.” Well, that is indeed commendable. sargun ka



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun kaur luthra (@sargun_kaur.luthra) on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:27am PST

Sargun Kaur will be seen playing the role of a gynaecologist and a single mother opposite Abrar Qazi, who plays a rockstar, Rudraksh in the show. The show replaces YHM's slot and kickstarts from today. Are you excited for the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More