‘Ye Ranveer Singh ko dekhke logon ko kya hojata hai’, Sonakshi on dad Shatrughan’s dance at The Big Picture

The upcoming episode of the entertainment quiz show hosted by Ranveer Singh will surely be a grand one. For the first time, the father-daughter duo of Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha will be gracing the sets. The duo will be making a grand entry and will be having a great time on the show. Shatrughan will be sharing some anecdotes from his family life.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Shatrughan Sinha will be seen making a grand entry on his song, ‘Makhanchor’. He will be seen dancing along with Sonakshi Sinha and host Ranveer Singh. Sonakshi exclaims, “Yeh Ranveer Singh ko dekh ke logo ko kya ho jata hai? I have never seen him dancing like this”. Shatrughan Sinha says, “Bohot jaan hai abhi”. In the episode, Ranveer Singh will also be doing an audition for Shotgun’s role in his biopic. He is seen repeating his famous dialogue, "Jali ko aag kehte hai…” Ranveer says he is feeling a bit under pressure but says the lines fabulously and impresses him.

In the promo, Shatrughan will also sing the song that he always sang for his daughter Sonakshi. He also shared that he went to see her movie at the cinema hall after a long time. He added that he told her, “A star is born”. Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh will be seen dancing with high energy on her superhit songs including ‘Chintaa chita chita’, 'Dhadang Dhang’, and ‘Gandi Baat’. Another episode of the weekend will be graced by Bollywood beauty Kajol and Karan Johar.



