Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 July 2021, Written Update: Ranveer unites Sirat and Kartik before dying

Ranveer is brought home by Sirat. Chauhan hugs Ranveer and is very emotional. Ranveer holds his mother's hand tightly and later rests on her lap thinking about his last moments. 'Kal Ho Na Ho' song is playing in the background while Ranveer watches Sirat's match and enjoys her victory and feels proud for her. Ranveer goes to sleep and Sirat wakes him up the next morning.

Ranveer gives Sirat the file of his savings and his business and asks her to take care of it. He also tells Sirat that he knows that he can fight with the outsiders very well, but she also has to deal with his family as they can say anything at times. As Sirat leaves from there, he asks Kartik about his final verdict on being in a relationship with Sirat. But Kartik doesn't say it as he still has feelings for Naira.

Later, Chauhan comes up to Ranveer and tells him that how much he loves him. At the same time, he also curses people who did him bad. Chauhan blames Sirat for creating a rift between them, in which Ranveer clears his confusion saying that the rift was already there before Sirat was in his life. Ranveer tells Chauhan that he always wanted respect but within this, he forgot to love his son. Chauhan leaves from there in anger.

Later that night, we see Ranveer's health going down. Ranveer wakes up Sirat and Kartik tells him that there's no time left for him. Ranveer before taking his last breath tells Kartik and Sirat that his last wish is to see them together forever. After saying this he leaves for his heavenly abode. Sirat is shocked and starts crying, soon all the family members get to know. Kartik also informs his father about Ranveer's demise. And here the episode ends.

We will have to wait to see if Sirat and Kartik come together.

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer’s family blames Kartik and Sirat for his demise