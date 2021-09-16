Ye tere baap ka ghar koni: Neeraj Chopra teaches Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood dialogues in Haryanvi on KBC 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode is all set to have two sports stalwarts as special guests, including the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and the one nicknamed as 'Great Wall of India', P.R. Sreejesh, who won a bronze-medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's field hockey tournament.

A promo video dropped by Sony's official handle showed that the players will be welcomed by a grand cheer from the audience and the host. The promo also gave a glimpse that Neeraj and Sreejesh will also be seen giving Haryanvi lessons to Big B. The gold medalist gave the iconic 'Main Aur Meri Tanhai' dialogue, from the film Silsila, a Haryanvi spin. Big B couldn’t help but burst out in laughter.

Sreejesh also asked Amitabh if he's ever featured in a Haryanvi movie. The superstar revealed he hadn't but he did add that he was once asked to deliver a few lines in Haryanvi in a movie and he found it extremely difficult. “Aaj humlog aye hain dono aapko Haryanvi seekhane (Today we've come to teach you Haryanvi),” Sreejesh told Amitabh. The actor's instant reaction was, “Hey bhagwaan (Oh my god).”

The two sports stars further revisited Amitabh's film Zanjeer and added a Haryanvi touch to one of its iconic lines. Neeraj Chopra, then translated Big B's famous dialogue, "Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi." He translated it and said, “Yeh tere baap ka ghar koni, thana hai, chup chaap khada reh.”

Both the athletes will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports with Amitabh Bachchan.