Year Ender 2019: From Divyanka Tripathi to Jennifer Winget; TV beauties who wowed us with their performances

It is finally time to bid a hearty adieu to 2019 and be ready to embrace 2020. The last year has been quite eventful for the Indian Television industry. With many new shows having strong concepts stepping in, to some old drama finally bidding farewell to fans after enjoying a good run, the Telly world saw its share of ups and downs in 2019. Though the TV industry couldn't reach the mark, where 'Content is the King', it surely did make steady progress in the right direction.

The year gone by, has managed to wow us some scintillating performances by the beauties of the Telly world. Yes, the beautiful and extremely talented actresses of Indian TV haven give us some mesmerizing performances and charmed us by their astounding acting chops, which we will cherish for the years to come. Now, as 2019 is coming to a beautiful end, here is our list of TV actresses who put in their best foot forward to get into the skin of their characters and live them on Television.



1) Dahiya



Divyanka Tripathi has been a part of the Telly industry for more than a decade now. This year, Divyanka took the experimental route. She showed her bold and modern side to the world as she forayed in the digital space with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Divyanka, who is known as Telly town's 'IshiMaa' managed to give us a shock with her eye-popping chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal in web-series. Not only this, but Divyanka also donned the hat of a host as she took hold of the mic The Voice 3. But, we must laud Divyanka as she managed to keep a firm hold on her most-loved character Ishita Bhalla, despite all these new distractions coming her way.



2) Surbhi Chandna





Surbhi Chandna, who had been missing from the small-screen after her last stint in as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz, made a huge comeback this year. The actress donned the look of a charming doctor in the reboot version of Sanjivani. Though the show has not been able to live up to the viewers' expectations, Surbhi a Dr. Ishani Arora is leaving people marveled with her acting skills. Also, her chemistry with Namit Khanna aka Dr. Siddhant is has tapped the hearts of the audience.



3)



If there's one actress who lived the best moment of her life this year, it has to be Hina Khan. The talented diva took the path to Cannes Film Festival this year and pumped our hearts with pride. Though she received some flak, it was given back by the huge support and love, which she eventually got. The actress also stepped into the shoes of Urvashi Dholakia as she portrayed the vamp in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She embodied the role so well that people did not compare her with Uravshi anymore. However, Hina did not stay on the show longer and bid goodbye soon. Hina did not limit herself to just TV; as even featured in a web show where she played a different role.



4) Shivangi Joshi





Shivangi has been essaying the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than three years now. But, each year, she brings something different on-screen and ups her acting game. This year too, we saw him showcase various sides of the character, from a caring mother to a perfect wife to a supporting daughter, Shivangi got the right nuances of her role and portrayed each one with perfection. The many variations that she has displayed within a single character, make her one of the most loved on TV.



5) Erica Fernandes



From Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Dr. Sonakshi Bose to Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Prerna Sharma, Erica Fernandes has come a long way in her TV journey. She has entered into the skin of Prerna so well that audiences no longer think of comparing her to Shweta Tiwari. Her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on and off the show is something fans always watch out for.



6) Surbhi Jyoti





It was quite an eventful for Surbhi. While she bid adieu to fans as Bela from Naagin 3, she unleashed her hidden talents in the 3C's - cooking, comedy, and cricket. The beautiful actress also spent time doing guest appearances on popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Bigg Boss 13 and Dance Deewane 2.



7)





This year, Jennifer returned to the small-screen with Beyhadh nafrat. Yes, after a long wait of 2 years, fans finally got to see their vengeful Maya again in Beyhadh 2. With her high-heels, black attires and bold lipsticks, Maya looks more lethal and makes for a perfect seductive vamp. What makes her feature in our list is the ability to pull off a character that is reasonably difficult with such ease and composure. While many refrain from playing a gloomy role on-screen, Jenny makes us believe that when you know your character well, negative or positive doesn't matter. From luring a young man into her den to challenging for fencing, she portrayed different aspects of Maya aesthetically. It wouldn't be wrong to say, 'Maya didn't choose Jennifer, but Jennifer chose Maya.'



8) Shrenu Parikh





The cute and bubbly Shrenu made viewers go gaga over her impeccable performance in Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna. She very skillfully transitioned from an ideal daughter-in-law, Janhvi to a revengeful Pooja on the show. Her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam left viewers rooting for them.



Apart from these beauties, and Kaveri Priyam also made rocked charts with their acting mettle this year. We hope the coming year is also fruitful for these pretty ladies. Which actress took your heart away this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

