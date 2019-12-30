Year Ender 2019: From Naira & Kartik to Mishti & Abir, THESE top 7 onscreen TV couples made our hearts flutter

From Raman-Ishita, Kartik-Naira, to Abir-Mishti, these reel-life TV couples hold a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Here's a look at some of the most memorable and loved on-screen couples of Indian television of 2019.

In the year 2019, the Telly world brought to us an array of incredible characters. And with them came some of the greatest love stories the Indian television industry has ever offered. There are some on-screen jodis that audiences have rooted for fervently, and some others who have made us squeal with delight when the much-awaited sparks between them finally flew. The TV couples have the most undeniable on-screen chemistry. They are icons in their own space, who redefined romance and compassion with fictional love stories we simply couldn't get enough of.

This year also saw them spread the magic of their unbelievable chemistry. As the year comes to an end, we bring to you some of the most romantic on-screen couples who managed to set our screens on fire throughout the year. They kept the audiences hooked with their passion and romance. While some shows have already gone off-air, others continue with their trail. From Naira-Kartik to Abir-Mishti, they have wowed us with their fiery chemistry and unusual love story. They have managed to make our hearts flutter and hold a special place. Fans invest their emotions in them and connect to their joys, pains and sorrows. Here are the top TV couples of 2019 who ruled the Telly world and left a huge impact on the viewers.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2019: Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover to Mohsin, Parth Samthaan, TV actors who rocked the year

Here's a look at the romantic on-screen TV couples of 2019: 1) Naira and Kartik – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Often it is the cutest and most immature romance that strikes the right chord with the audience. And one such jodi is that of Naira and Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Played by two good-looking young couple, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make people go gaga with their eye-popping romance and adorable chemistry.



Their innocent and sweet love story managed to keep the audience hooked even this year. Though they had their share of ups and downs, the duo made everything believable with their amazing acting chops. Popularly known as 'Kaira', their romance lingered in the minds of viewers making them one of the most-loved jodis of the small-screen this year. 2) Raman and Ishita – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein From the inception of this unique show, the chemistry between Ishita aka Dahiya and Raman Bhalla aka made many heads turn. An unusually beautiful combination of a Punjabi munda and a South Indian lady had hit the right chord among the viewers, making them one of the favourite on-screen couples of TV. The series offered a bold concept and broke many stereotypes revolving around child-birth and their upbringing.

The couple, who are poles apart from each other, tied the knot for the sake of Raman's daughter Ruhi. Eventually, they came together and their love blossomed. This mature love story grabbed attention of the viewers, all thanks to the duo for portraying their characters with utter perfection. Though the show went off recently, 'IshRa' will remain with us forever. 3) Abhi and Pragya – Kumkum Bhagya When you talk about the most controversial reel-life jodi, there's only one name that pops up in our mind, and it is none other than Pragya and Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya. Played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, Abhi-Pragya is not the right choice for each other, but yet they are so perfect together. They are two pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that aptly match each other. While Abhi is a famous notorious rockstar, Pragya is an agony aunt to everyone in the family.

Their love-hate relationship garnered umpteen attention and each time the chemistry steals the show, making it one of the top 5 on the TRP charts. Well, it is said the greatest love stories start with fights, and Abhi-Pragya is the epitome of such love-hate romance. While the couple still faces ups and downs in their life, the sacrifices that they make for their loved ones are commendable. 4) Anurag and Prerna – Kasautii Zindagii Kay When Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot of the iconic show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, people had extremely high expectations in terms of acting, star-cast and the story-line. And Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes managed to live up to all of them and take it to a top-notch level.

Not only their on-screen chemistry, but fans also love their off-screen bond. Each time they come together, Anurag and Prerna make sure to set the stage on fire. Though their relationship is not going on a smooth path in the show, their chemistry is what makes the most adored couple of TV today. 5) Abir and Mishti – Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh and Mishti aka Rhea Sharma from popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are creating storm on television. Within only a few days of the show going on air, the good-looking couple started winning the viewer's heart with their on-screen chemistry.

Lovingly called as 'Mishbir', fans adore their amazing bonding on TV. Their pairing is refreshing and exciting. While Shaheer's experience comes out well on-screen, Rhea's freshness adds to the spark, making things much more appealing. 6) Kalyani and Malhar - Tujhse Hai Raabta Tujhse Hai Raabta's lead pair, Kalyani Deshmukh (played by Reem Shaikh) and ACP Malhar Rane (played by Sehban Azim) have made heads turn with their simple yet engaging love story. This is not a love story that started at the beginning of the show, but a forced marriage. From starting as enemies to turning life partners and eventually falling in love, they have managed to keep the audiences engaged with their unusual yet simple romance.

And now, it is all about a young couple filled with romance and chemistry. The pair found a huge fan club among TV viewers and fans also fondly call this reel life couple as 'KalMa'. 7) Karan and Preeta – Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan and Shraddha Arya as Preeta from Kundali Bhagya have become fan favourites within no time. Their beautiful bond and scintillating chemistry on the show is something to watch out for. They are not the typical lovey-dovey couple, but theirs is a rather khatta-meetha relationship. It is an adorable blend of sugar meets spice.

While initially, they were always at loggerheads considering their contrasting personalities, but of late, they have realized that opposites do attract. With their cute nok-jhok, alluring romance and awe-inspiring chemistry, Karan and Preeta have managed to gain lot of attention. Well, romance and TV shows go hand-in-hand. We can't wait to watch all these stars again in the years to come. Who is your favourite jodi of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More