Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television

Indian Television industry went through several ups and downs in 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, shootings were stalled for the first time for three months. Gradually, situations started getting back to normal. Several popular shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, among others faced the brunt of the crisis, as they went off air suddenly. While some shows bid goodbye, some others began a new journey on Television. The Telly world witnessed the launch of several TV shows this year. From Anupamaa, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 to Bigg Boss 14, here are the top 5 TV shows that premiered in 2020.

Top 5 TV shows launched in 2020:

1. Naagin 5

Ekta Kapoor left viewers with bittersweet emotions as she announced the closure of Naagin 4, and the beginning of Naagin 5. , Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra set the premise of the fifth season of the supernatural drama. After setting the stage of Naagin 5 with an age-old drama, Hina passed the baton to Surbhi Chandna (Bani), and joining her were Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay).

The trio, especially Bani and Veer aka VAni have formed a special connection with viewers. The audiences are enjoying the show completely, and every weekend Naagin 5 takes the TV screens and social media by storm with interesting twists and turns. While the show's story is quite intriguing, it is Surbhi's Aadi Naagin avatar and her chemistry with Sharad that has caught everyone's attention. Naagin 5 premiered on August 9, 2020.

2. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly marked her return to Television with Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. The show brings the story of one such housewife, Anupamaa, who has for the last 25 years lived for others. Anupamaa's family involves a cunning mother-in-law, an affectionate father-in-law, an ignorant cum misogynist husband (played by Sudhanshu Pandey), a teenage daughter, and two sons. Anupamaa is the one who holds them together, despite their contrasting personalities. While she moves mountains for her family, she is neither appreciated nor acknowledged for her efforts. But, when things go out of hand, Anupamaa decides to take a stand for herself, and walk on a new path in life, deserving her own self. Anupamaa highlights the plight of homemakers, and the story is quite relatable and moving.

Anupamaa's unconditional love for her family, backed by some soul-stirring moments, mind-blowing dialogues, and awe-inspiring performance are what make the show a super hit. Viewers showered so much love on Anupamaa that it toppled Kundali Bhagya to take the number one position on the TRP chart, and is reigning it for weeks together. Anupamaa premiered on Star Plus on July 13, 2020, after a delay due to the COVID-19 situation, but has been ruling hearts since then.

3. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Initially, when one spoke about Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Gopi Bahu would be everyone's first thought. But now, it is 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?' Well, all thanks to Yashraj Mukhate, who gave us this fun-loving rap that will stay with us forever. Right after the success of the hilarious rap, makers announced season 2, leaving everyone surprised.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 once again brought the Modi parivaar onscreen. Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu, Mohammad Nazim as Ahem, and Rupal Patel as Kokilaben kick-started SNS 2 along with some new additions. Senha Jain aka Gehna and Harsh Nagar aka Anat were introduced as the new leads of this new season. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 premiered on 19 October (2020, replacing Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show began with the story revolving around two families, the Modi family, and the Desai family. However, later, the old cast of SNS slowly bid adieu with makers shifting focus on the Desai's, and Gehna-Anant's relationship.

4. Bigg Boss 14

After Bigg Boss 13 became super-duper successful, viewers of the controversial reality show were eagerly waiting for the next season. Despite a tough COVID-19 situation, the makers launched Bigg Boss 14 with a bang on October 3, 2020. The theme of BB 14 'Ab paltega scene kyunki 2020 ko milega jawab.' returned as the host with a new bunch of contestants including Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Diaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Vaidya. Some new amenities were also got added like a mall, a theatre, a spa, a restaurant.

The first few weeks of BB 14 were 'different' as 'toofani seniors' Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan controlled the house. The show has been fairing well but failed to make it to the TRP charts. However, now the dynamics have changed as the season has reached stage 2, with former contestants entering as challengers. Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Mahajan fighting for the trophy once again.

5. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Nia Sharma and 's Ishq Mein Marjawan got a sequel this year but with new faces attempting to wow the viewers. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 launched on 13 July 2020 with Helly Shah (Riddhima), Vishal Vashishtha (Vansh), and Rrahul Sudhir (Vihaan) weaving a unique tale of love, revenge, and sacrifice. The show lived up to the expectations with its mysterious galore, engrossing plot, action-packed sequences, love angles, hidden agendas of the characters, and power-packed performances by the lead actors. IMMJ 2 has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences, and viewers are enjoying the unexpected twists.

Apart from these, Shaadi Mubarak, Barrister Babu, Brahmarakshas 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Indian Idol 12, Molkki, Hamari Wali Good News, Story 9 Months Ki, and Lockdown Ki Love Story also paved their way on Indian Television.

