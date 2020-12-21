Year Ender 2020: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi; 10 actresses who won hearts with their acts

As the year inches towards its end, we list down the top 10 actresses who lived their characters onscreen and entertained the viewers. From Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Shivangi Joshi, here are the best actresses of 2020.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but Indian Television has managed to keep viewers off the hook with some heart-touching stories and staggering performances. Like every year, actresses have managed to create a mark for themselves, and swoon people with their talent. With the year coming to an end, here's a look at the noteworthy performances by actresses in the Telly world. From , Surbhi Chandna to Shivangi Joshi, we list down the top 10 actresses who lived their characters onscreen and entertained the viewers.

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan ruled 2020 like a boss lady, as she went all experimental. Viewers got to see her in different avatars. Not only did she make a mark on TV, but also OTT platforms and the big screen. Hina became the 'hottest' Naagin for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Though her stint was small, she managed to grabbed eyeballs with her prowess. The talented actress also made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's movie Hacked and left viewers stunned as Sameera Khanna. With her short film Smartphone, film Unlock, and web show Damaged 2, Hina proved that she can pull any role. The diva also entertained fans with her stint as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 and her music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

2. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna bagged headlines throughout the year. She entered 2020 as Dr. Ishaani Arora from Sanjivani, but mid-way left fans surprised with another powerful and unexpected character. After Sanjivani's closure, Surbhi turned into the 'sarvashreshth Naagin' for Naagin 5. Surbhi is headlining the supernatural drama as Bani aka Adi Naagin. She came out of her comfort zone and very naturally got into the character quickly. From her mesmerizing looks as Bani to her convincing performance to her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi has just fans spellbound.

3.

No one can play a grey shade character better than Jennifer Winget! When Jenny returned to the TV screens as Maya in Beyhadh 2 last year, the excitement of fans was beyond control. And she lived up to fans' expectations with her fierce, bond and breathtaking avatar in the romantic thriller. While viewers loved her ferocious side, her chemistry with Shivin Narang aka Rudra also garnered umpteen attention. Jennifer also made her digital debut with Code M, where she played a dedicated, efficient Army lawyer, Major Monica Mehra, trying to solve a mysterious case. From her look in the uniform to her action scenes, Jennifer just nailed her debut OTT show.

4. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has been playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for four years now. But, every time, she brings in a new element in his performance. This year too saw her portraying an array of emotions. From a loving wife to a caring mother to a supportive bahu. She also took up the challenge of playing a double role on TV for the first time, as Naira and her twin sister Tina in YRKKH. The variety she has displayed within one character makes her one of the most loved on TV. Moreover, Shivangi's romance with Mohsin Khan in their first music video 'Baarish' left ShiVin fans with goosebumps.

5. Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes embodied the character of Prerna Sharma so well in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that viewers forgot to compare her with Shweta Tiwari. From being a successful businesswoman to being a true friend to being a loving mother, Erica's different shades in KZK left viewers awestruck. While KZK bid adieu to the audience this year in October, Erica surprised fans with her first collaboration with Harshad Chopda. Erica and Harshad featured in a music video together titled 'Juda Kar Diya' and received an overwhelming response.

6. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari has been in the industry for the longest time. Shweta as Guneet Sikka from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan perfectly portrayed the character of a 40-year-old single lady, her challenges, lifestyle, and societal pressures. Her character was raw, natural, and simple, and she pulled it off aesthetically. With MDKD, she threw light on the subject of marriage in old age, and what difficulties await for an elderly couple.

7. Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar is one of the finest actresses the Indian Television industry has ever had. In 2020, viewers got to see less of her magic onscreen, but whatever little time she was there, it all belonged to her. Dipika as Sonakshi Rastogi from Kahan Hum Kahan Tum had the toughest journeys on the show. From misunderstanding with her husband to being disregarded by in-laws to proving her love and trust, Dipika as Sonakshi fought her battle on KHKT. The show was pulled down on March 14, leaving fans disheartened.

8. Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is Pragya for all Indian Television show viewers. The actress has been essaying the role for six long years now. But, she has never left anyone bored, as she brings in new flavors to the screen always. Be it her nok-jhok with Abhi aka Shabir Ahluwalia onscreen, or her motherly love for Prachi and Rhea, Sirti has only enhanced her character in Kumkum Bhagya and found a new connection with fans every time.

9. Rhea Sharma

Rhea Sharma is the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' in the list. The bubbly and talented actress left everyone 'jaw-dropped' with her acting chops and performance as Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Rhea pushed her boundaries like never before and essayed some emotionally taxing scenes revolving around PTSD with sheer diligence. From her love for Abir (Shaheer) to her pain of losing her child, the young actress went all out to give her best onscreen. She received a lot of applause and appreciation from the audience for pulling off sequences that were reasonably a little hard to perform. The show went off air suddenly in October.

10. Shraddha Arya

Shraddha completed 3 years as Preeta this year on Kundali Bhagya. Be it her chemistry with Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar or embracing the potential of Preeta, Shraddha has left everyone mesmerized with her portrayal. Every time she comes onscreen, she ensures to bring a new essence to the character.

Apart from these beauties, , Nia Sharma, and in Naagin 4 also won hearts. A special mention to Rupali Gangly who made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa, and astonished viewers with her acting chops. Her portrayal of a mother in Anupamaa with a progressive story has earned the show number one spot on the TRP charts.

We hope that 2021 s also fruitful for the actresses, and viewers get to see them exploring their full potential. Which actress took left you astounded away this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

