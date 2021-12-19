Year Ender 2021: Bhagya Lakshmi to Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Here’s a quick look at shows that started this year

We are heading towards the end of 2021. Though the year remained affected by the pandemic but still managed to bring some freshness on television. The shooting was canceled owing to the worsening situation. Amid this, some television shows abruptly ended also and some started also. Some shows' second season also came back because of their popularity. Talking about second seasons—Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Balika Vadhu 2 and others. But today, we will be talking about the new serials which started this year and managed to secure a good position in the hearts of the audience.

Well, this year the country has to witness a second round of lockdown due to which shootings were halted. Many celebrities were also reported to be COVID positive—Rupali Ganguly, Nikki Tamboli, Neil Bhatt, Hina Khan, and many more. However, new television shows came up and they are running fine. Some popular shows are--Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani starring Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes in the lead role. But the show went off air in November due to low TRP as reports claim.  

Take a look at the list here:

Sirf Tum on COLORS TV

Ziddi Dil Maane Na on SAB TV

Hathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki on STAR BHARAT 

Vidrohi on STAR PLUS

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei on STAR PLUS 

Shubh Laabh on SAB TV 

Nima Denzongpa on COLORS TV 

Meet on ZEE TV

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani on COLORS TV 

Rishton Ka Manjha on ZEE TV 

Tera Mera Saath Rahe on STAR BHARAT 

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana on STAR PLUS 

Bhagya Lakshmi on ZEE TV 

Kaamna on Sony TV 

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai on ZEE TV 

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii on SONY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION 

Well, there are promos of other shows also being aired but the release date is yet to be announced. It is expected that in the coming year 2022 there will be more shows lined up including the most popular one Naagin 5. Naagin 5 went off air this year in February.

