Year Ender 2021: Bigg Boss to Khatron Ke Khiladi; A quick look at the list of winners from all reality shows

The television industry presented a list of interesting shows to the audience in the year 2021. Though there was a halt on shooting due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many competitive shows kept the viewers glued to their televisions. As the year comes to an end, we present you with a quick recap of all the engaging shows from Bigg Boss OTT to KKK with their winners. Sit back, grab your coffee, and have a good read.

Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 concluded on February 22 this year after a season full of fights, controversies, and love. Tv star Rubina Dilaik was declared as the winner and singer Rahul Vaidya as runner-up of the show. Reportedly, Rubina bagged a huge amount of Rs 36 lakh after winning the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was a nail-biting season. After nailing the stunts on the show, actor Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy. Along with the trophy, he won a car and prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Dance Deewane 3

Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia, Dance Deewane 3 saw Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni emerging as the winners. The winners took home prize money of Rs 40 lakh and a car.

Super Dancer 4

Florina Gogoi from Assam won the ‘Super Dancer 4’ trophy as the show ended in October this year. The talented girl won Rs 15 lakhs on the show. Her mentor was awarded Rs 5 lakhs.

Bigg Boss OTT

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT came with an interesting ensemble of contestants and witnessed high voltage drama. Divya Agarwal was named as the winner after around six weeks of entertainment.

MTV Roadies Revolution

23-year-old Hamid Barkzi was declared the winner of the adventure reality show MTV Roadies Revolution this year. He was a part of Nikhil Chinapa’s team. He defeated Michael Ajay and Jayant Yadav to emerge as the winner.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Popular singing-based reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa witnessed its grand finale in April and got its winner in Arkadeep Mishra. The singer won a million hearts with his soulful voice.