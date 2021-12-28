Year-Ender 2021: Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik; TV actors who ‘skipped to the good part’ & holidayed in Maldives

And just like that, another year is coming to a close. And you know what this means, don’t you? It’s time for our year-enders lists. You’ve read the title already. We are looking at the list of television actors who vacationed in the Maldives in 2021. There’s Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandna, Gauahar Khan, and more!

Maldives has always been a popular destination among Indians. Do you know, that according to the Maldives Tourism Ministry, Indians made up 23% of tourist arrivals in the island nation this year? That’s 2.1 lakh visitors as of October 13th, 2021. Well, it won’t be too far-fetched to say that several of them were from the entertainment industry.

Let’s have a quick look as we tease our wanderlust with some stunning pictures!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan jetted off to the Maldives in September. The popular television actress colored instagram pretty as she shared a slew of pictures from her vacation. Here's Hina enjoying her break in the presence of the Maldivian sun, sand and beach.

Avika Gor

Avika Gor enjoyed a Maldivian holiday along with her beau Milind Chandwani this September. From relaxing in the clear blue waters, to enjoying her time on a swing on the beach, Avika did it all.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna decided to beat the sweltering Indian summer this August with a quick getaway to the tropical island. The actress posted several pictures on the gram for her fans. From enjoying private dinners, to taking a dip in an infinity pool, Surbhi definitely had a helluva time at her holiday.

Mohan Sisters

The talented Mohan siblings, Shakti, Mukti, and Kriti Mohan took a sisters’ trip together to the Maldives this July. The beautiful ladies flooded their respective Instagram spaces with jaw-dropping pictures, and videos of them dancing on beaches, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar went to the Maldives for their honeymoon. The newlyweds colored the gram red with their beautiful pictures on the island. It was double fun, as they celebrated the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant's birthday there as well.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan has been on several trips and holidays since her wedding with Zaid Darbar. Well, the actress also visited Maldives this year, and while there, she shared a slew of pictures and reels with her Instagram fam.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti

Rithvik Dhanjani took a short trip to the island nation along with his friends this year. And guess what? Television actress Surbhi Jyoti was one of them as well. This picture of both of them climbing a palm tree on the beach screams fun!

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were another celebrity couple who vacationed in the Maldives this year. The actors totally amped up the hotness quotient on the gram with their love-filled pictures amid clear blue waters.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and her hubby Abhinav Shukla are absolute globe trotters and this time around they went on a Maldivian holiday. The Bigg Boss 14 winner colored Instagram pretty with her stunning pictures and videos. From lunch dates to a dip in the ocean, Rubina shared it all on the gram.

Parth Samthan

Joining this long list is popular television actor Parth Samthan, who jetted off to the Maldives in February. He recently took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback picture from the islands, while he wondered where he should travel next. Can you come up with a caption for his Instagram post?

Anita Hassanandani

The beautiful Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood this year, as they welcomed their baby boy Aaravv. And a few months later, in August, the new parents took a short trip to Maldives along with their baby. Here is a sweet throwback picture of the family enjoying a pool breakfast.

Aamna Sharif

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Aamna Sharif travelled to the island nation early this year in March. She shared a couple of pictures with her fans from the Maldivian beach. Don't miss the beautiful caption!

Sara Khan

Another television celebrity who jetted off to Maldives this year is Sara Khan. The actress shared quite a few pictures on her Instagram space as she posed on a boat.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam dropped some hot pictures on his Instagram feed after his visit to the Maldives. Going by the actor's post, it's evident that it was a wholesome family holiday for the Nigams.

