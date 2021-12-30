Year Ender 2021: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal to Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee; Actors who are no longer together

The year 2021 is going to end soon and we will be stepping into the New Year. This year we witnessed many things from Coronavirus second wave to celebrities’ weddings. Well, talking about the entertainment industry and especially television there have been some incidents that left fans shocked. Some of the couples, who were popular, got separated on a dirty note and some even broke their long-term relationship. Fans were left speechless when Karan Mehra, who played Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and wife Nisha Rawal separated.

The year 2021 has been a different one, with many couples uniting and others parting their ways. Take a look at the celebrity couples who called it quits in the year, 2021. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee separated almost four years ago and they are now legally divorced. Their divorce came through on December 18. The ex-couple had amicably settled matters and moved on. They issued a joint statement to inform their fans about the news. Vivian and Vahbiz met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married in 2013. However, differences cropped up between them a few years later, and they filed for divorce in 2017.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had an ugly break-up. The actor was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him on May 31 following a brawl. The actress had even filed a domestic violence case against Karan and accused him of having extramarital affairs. There were reports that Karan and Nisha had been facing trouble in their marriage for a few months. Karan was staying in Punjab shooting for his Punjabi show. Due to that, the couple was not able to spend much time together. They have a four-year-old son, Kavish.

