Year Ender 2021: Pearl V Puri’s alleged rape case to Munmun Dutta’s casteist slur, TV industry's controversies

The year 2021 is going to end in a few days. Though the year grabbed attention because of the pandemic, the television industry also managed to be in the news for various reasons. Right from shows going off-air to several controversies, this year has been nothing but a bad dream for some celebrities in showbiz. Fans not just love their favourite actor but they are also inspired by their lives. In the past, however, we have seen many actors and actresses landing in controversies, which are a part and parcel of their life.

And in the year 2021, too, many celebrities found themselves in trouble. However, as a celebrity, one needs to be very cautious about what they do and say in public. Stirring a controversy is one of the many reasons why celebrities refrain from talking about personal life in public. Right from Pearl V Puri to Munmun Dutta, celebrities grabbed attention for their remarks. Let’s take a look at the top controversies that rocked the television industry this year.

Pearl V Puri’s alleged rape case:

Pearl V Puri was arrested on June 4 after he was accused of molesting a minor. It was reported that the alleged rape case took place in 2019 on the sets of the TV show, Bepanah Pyaar. The girl happened to be the daughter of Pearl's co-star. After a couple of days of arrest, the actor was released on bail.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s fight:

Actress Shweta Tiwari shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen struggling with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli in an attempt to stop him from pulling their son, Reyansh from her. On the other hand, Abhinav accused her of lying and leaving their son alone in Mumbai while travelling to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress also claimed that Abhinav hadn't financially contributed towards raising their son. But Abhinav refuted the claims and said that he has been transferring 40 percent of his earnings into her bank account. Abhinav Kohli has filed a case against Shweta Tiwari for their son's custody.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's ugly separation:

After being in a blissful marriage for nearly 10 years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra witnessed public fallout with his estranged wife, Nisha Rawal. His wife filed a case of domestic violence against the actor. The actor was soon released on bail. Both of them levelled several allegations against each other. Nisha even held a press conference and alleged that Karan banged her head on the wall.

Indian Idol 12 controversy:

Late legendary Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar made a shocking claim against the makers of Indian Idol 12. He was invited for a special episode dedicated to his father. After appearing on the show, Amit Kumar told an entertainment portal that he was forced by the makers to praise every contestant irrespective of how they performed.

Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary casteist slur row:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta faced flak after she used a derogatory term in a video. She later issued an apology and mentioned that the word used by her was misinterpreted. She cited language barrier as the reason behind being misinformed about the meaning of the word. Yuvika Chaudhary also faced criticism from people after she used the wrong word in one of her Vlogs. The actress was booked under the SC/ST Act. However, she was later given interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court. The actress also apologised for saying the term in the video.

