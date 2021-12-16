Year Ender 2021: Rashami Desai to Avika Gor, here’s a look at TV celebs who made their OTT debut

2021 seemed shorter than a blink of an eye. We are almost nearing the end, with a new year being only a fortnight away. And now is the perfect time to look back at the past 12 months and compile year-ender lists. Speaking of which, you must already know from the title that this time we are looking at television celebrities who made their OTT debut in 2021. While theatres started running in the latter part of the year, the popularity of digital platforms did not decrease in any way. From films, to web-series, streaming platforms continue to offer artists, writers, and directors an opportunity to bring their stories in front of the world.

So, from Rashami Desai, Avika Gor, to Aamna Sharif, here’s a look at television actors who took the OTT route for the first time this year.

1. Rashami Desai

Uttaran and Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry at the present moment. This year, she made her digital debut with the web series Tandoor. Rashami shared screen space with actor Tanuj Virwani in this show which premiered on Ullu app.

2. Avika Gor

Avika Gor catapulted into fame with her stint in Balika Vadhu. The actress has now ventured into the south film industry and is successfully finding her own space there. This year, Avika featured in the lead role of Zee5 original Telugu film titled ‘Net’. Directed by Bhargav Macharla, the film talks about digital spying, and features Rahul Ramakrishna alongside Avika.

3. Sidharth Shukla

One of television’s most loved personalities, Sidharth Shukla’s untimely and unfortunate demise left the country in shock this year. However, his fans continue to remember, celebrate, and shower love on him every day. This year, Sidharth had ventured into the digital space with the web-series Broken But Beautiful 3, where he was seen opposite Sonia Rathee.

4. Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina is another television actor to join the OTT bandwagon this year. Mohit proved his acting mettle not once, but twice on streaming platforms this year. He was exceptionally good as Dr Kaushik Oberoi in Amazon Prime’s web-series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He also featured in Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s romantic drama Shiddat which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif made her OTT debut this year as well. She was seen in the third season of popular crime drama web-series Damaged. She will soon be seen in Decoupled alongside R. Madhavan.

6. Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu Parikh also made her digital debut with Damaged 3 alongside Aamna Shariff. Shrenu was seen essaying the role of a budding journalist in the series.

Who is your favorite among the lot? Did we miss someone? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena, 5 leading ladies who shared screen with international stars