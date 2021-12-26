Year Ender 2021: Sara Ali Khan to Rekha; Celebrities who made cameo in TV shows in 2021

Bollywood holds a special place in India and movie promotions are quite a grand affair. People are crazy about films and actors. From press conferences or going on a nation-wide tour, actors go to any extent to promote their films. Many of our biggest Bollywood stars have appeared on TV shows to promote their films. Right from Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and many others had been seen in many shows. They have even performed on their songs in the show.

Like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made a guest appearance to help solve some relationship problems in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and also promote their movie Dilwale, For their film, Finding Fanny, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor appeared in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. For Bajirao Mastani, the leading pair Deepika and Ranveer ended up on the sets of the Colors TV show to promote their movie. For promoting the iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor did a guest appearance on the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

This year though half period was spent in lockdown but still, actors were seen appearing on the show.

Like Bollywood diva Rekha made on the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was seen as the narrator of the show who introduces the audience from the lead pairs. And also give an insight into their love story.

Then for the Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei veteran Mithun Chakraborty made an appearance. The show delves into the intimate bond of a mother-daughter duo. Sara Ali Khan was seen in Anupamaa for promoting her film Atrangi Re. Her dance video with Rupali Ganguly went viral on social media.

Raza Murad was seen as a narrator in the show Vidrohi. The period drama ‘Vidrohi’, an untold story from the Pre-Independence Era about ‘Freedom Fighter Baxi Jagabandhu’ and ‘Female Warrior Princess Kalyani’.

