Year Ender 2021: TV actors who we lost this year: Sidharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri to Ghanshyam Nayak & others

We are just a few days away from entering the new year, 2022. But, as we bid goodbye to 2021 and look back at this year, there have been quite a few heartbreaking moments. We have lost a number of popular TV celebrities and some deaths left everyone in a deep shock. From Sidharth Shukla to Surekha Sikri, we are going to list down all the actors who lost their lives in 2021.

Sidharth Shukla

One of the most shocking deaths of the year was that of Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner became a household name with his stint in Balika Vadhu. Later, he appeared in a Bollywood movie ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, for which he received a lot of appreciation. The actor passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on September 2.

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri was one of the most popular names in both TV and Bollywood. She has won many hearts with her performances in shows like Balika Vadhu. Her brilliant acting in movies like Badhaai Ho too got appreciated by the critics. She won 3 National Film Awards for her performances. Surekha passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 75 on July 16.

Ghanshyam Nayak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Actor Ghanshyam Nayak who was popularly known for his role as ‘Nattu Kaka’ in this show died at the age of 77 due to Cancer on October 3.

Anupam Shyam

Remember Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’? Actor Anupam Shyam won many hearts with his role in the show. He also appeared in films such as Bandit Queen and Slumdog Millionaire. Anupam died due to multiple organ failure on August 8.

Arvind Trivedi

Who can forget Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan? Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Raavan so beautifully too passed away this year on October 6 at the age of 82 due to a heart attack.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away at the age of 52 on May 1 due to Coronavirus-related complications. Bikramjeet made his acting debut in the 2000s after retiring from the Indian Army. Apart from television shows like 24, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Hai Chahatein, the actor was also seen in movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and The Ghazi Attack.

