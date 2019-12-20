Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aishwarya Sakhuja EXCITED to play negative role; says ‘will bring different side of me now’

Aishwarya Sakhuja, who will be seen playing a negative role in Yeh Hain Chahatein, shared her excitement about the role. The actress stated that she will be bringing a different side of herself on the screen.

After bidding an emotional goodbye to and Dahiya’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor has launched the much talked about spin-off of the show. Titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show feature Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead and opened to a decent response from the audience. Interestingly, this new show will also have actress Aishwarya Sakhuja in a never seen before avatar. The lady will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist and is already creating a lot of buzz for the same.

It is reported that she will be playing the role of Ahana who happens to be a spoilt brat who will be seen flaunting her stern personality with a pinch of selfishness. To note, this will be the first time the bubbly actress will be seen playing a negative role on the screen and Aishwarya is quite excited about the role. In fact, the actress feels that she will be bringing a new side of her on the big screen. Talking about her character, Aishwarya stated, “Though Ahana is the antagonist in the show, she is beautiful, strong and her obsessive streak to get what she desires is attractive in its own dark way. All these factors drew me to the character and I am very excited to bring alive a different side of me to the television screen.”

Interestingly, Yeh Hai Chahatein will mark Aishwarya’s return to the small screen after a long gap. When quizzed about her break, the actress stated, “I wanted to take up something significant and different from what I have done earlier. And, I think waiting for 2- 2.5 years has helped, patience has finally paid off. No other role has excited me until I was offered to play the character of Ahana.”

While Aishwarya is looking forward to nailing her new onscreen avatar, it will be interesting to see how the audience will react to her negative role.

