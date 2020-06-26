Yeh Hai Chahatein: Child actor Vidhaan Sharma aka Saransh NOT to be a part of the show?

Vidhaan Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Saransh in Yeh Hai Chahatein might not be seen in the new episodes of the show.

The COVID 19 outbreak might have taken a toll on the entertainment industry, but the glamour world is now getting back on track gradually. After the Maharashtra government gave the approval to shoot in the non containment zones, the producers have been chalking out strategies to resume shooting while adhering to the guidelines issued in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak. Amid this, Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra in the lead, is also resuming its shooting post the lockdown.

However, according to recent media reports, there will be a change in the cast of the show. As per a report published in Telly Chakkar, child actor Vidhaan Sharma will not be seen in the new episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein. To note, Vidhaan plays the role of Saransh who is one of the key characters of the show. The media reports suggested that while kids below 10 years of age are not allowed to shoot given the COVID 19 outbreak in India. As a result, Vidhaan will not be a part of the show for quite some time. Earlier, Colors popular show Pavitra Bhagya also replaced its child actor Vaishnavi Prapajapati was also replaced citing similar reasons.

It was also reported that the new episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein will see a new beginning of Rudraksh (Abraar) and Prisha’s (Sargun) story. For the uninitiated, Yeh Hai Chahatein happens to be the spin off of Ekta Kapoor’s much popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring and in the lead. The show, which managed to rule the television screens for six years, went off air last year in December.

