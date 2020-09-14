Yeh Hai Chahatein: Fans shower Abrar Qazi & Sargun Luthra with love as their onscreen chemistry appeases them
Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra in the lead roles. The show is a spin off to the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel and has gone off-air. It was launched in December 2019 and took a little time to garner attention, but post lockdown, Yeh Hai Chahatein has picked up really well with a TRP point of around 1.8, which is great.
Honestly not seen a more beautiful and perfect couple on screen!!! Blazing chemistry #rusha @Sargun_kaur8 #YehHaiChahatein #abrarqazi #sargunkaurluthra pic.twitter.com/nt94HwOWfY
— ShiviYHC (@ShiviYhc) September 12, 2020
I loved how the feeding scene was done! No eyelocks, no romance, not much physical proximity, yet a simple conversation & their precious smiles made the scene really beautiful. These two have natural chemistry truly, the comfort was clearly visible.#YehHaiChahatein #YHC #RuSha
— AngritaDD (@angritaA_) September 14, 2020
Read a comment on IG saying ‘they look like they’re in love even when they’re not trying to’...that’s exactly how good their chemistry is #RuSha #YehHaiChahatein pic.twitter.com/v9puDY8oKY
— Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) September 14, 2020
Rudra gives so goals vibe whole last week be it as Son, SIL, Father or even as most protective understanding husband. He's so cute in LoveHope this will continue... bt have to be ready4 mischievous plans from Yuvraj & Ahan Come on bring it on#Rudra #Rusha #YehHaiChahatein
— P a l l a v i (@pallzie) September 14, 2020
NOBODY TOUCH ME RN !! #YehHaiChahatein • #RuSha pic.twitter.com/Cfv8cslwJj
— pαlαĸ (@wannabecurious9) September 14, 2020
Meanwhile, speaking of Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show essentially wants to break the societal preconceived notion about single mothers. Aishwarya Sakhuja, who play a grey shade on the show, told Pinkvilla that she doesn't worry about the TRP so much. "As an actor, I think my work is to worry about my craft. TRP is not my business. I need to know that I am doing a good job with the character that I have been given. I work for myself because I love the job; I am not here to impress the audience. I think I worry only about my job. I am being paid to act."