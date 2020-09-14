Yeh Hai Chahatein: Fans shower Abrar Qazi & Sargun Luthra with love as their onscreen chemistry appeases them

Yeh Hai Chahatein pair Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's chemistry has got fans talking. Check out their reactions online.

Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra in the lead roles. The show is a spin off to the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which starred and and has gone off-air. It was launched in December 2019 and took a little time to garner attention, but post lockdown, Yeh Hai Chahatein has picked up really well with a TRP point of around 1.8, which is great.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Hai Chahatein's Aishwarya Sakhuja: TRP is not my business; I need to ONLY worry about my craft

Meanwhile, speaking of Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show essentially wants to break the societal preconceived notion about single mothers. Aishwarya Sakhuja, who play a grey shade on the show, told Pinkvilla that she doesn't worry about the TRP so much. "As an actor, I think my work is to worry about my craft. TRP is not my business. I need to know that I am doing a good job with the character that I have been given. I work for myself because I love the job; I am not here to impress the audience. I think I worry only about my job. I am being paid to act."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×