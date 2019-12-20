Yeh Hai Chahatein FIRST EPISODE REVIEW: Twitter lauds Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi's show, call it 'brilliant'

Twitter gives a thumbs up to Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein. Check out their first day reactions INSIDE.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, kickstarted from December 19. The show stars Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi in lead roles and revolves around the society's preconceived notion about single mothers. The first episode very well established the difference in approach to a single father and a mother and headlines the plot of this interesting love story of a gynaecologist and a rockstar. While YHM starring and addressed the issue of fertility and single fathers, this explores the other side and honestly, the team did put up a decent first show.

Meanwhile, for the show, Sargun learnt to play the veena instrument. On the other hand, Abrar too tried to do his research to play a rockstar. About playing a single mother on screen, Sargun said, "When I was told that I will be playing a mother, I wasn’t apprehensive at all. My only worry was that I am very young and I had to look mature onscreen which was a challenge. The team has helped me a lot to help me look a certain age and moreover with my body language to portray this character. Even Vidhaan (my on-screen son), has helped bring out the best in me. More than mother-son, we are like friends off the screen.”

