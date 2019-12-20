Yeh Hai Chahatein FIRST EPISODE REVIEW: Twitter lauds Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi's show, call it 'brilliant'
Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, kickstarted from December 19. The show stars Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi in lead roles and revolves around the society's preconceived notion about single mothers. The first episode very well established the difference in approach to a single father and a mother and headlines the plot of this interesting love story of a gynaecologist and a rockstar. While YHM starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel addressed the issue of fertility and single fathers, this explores the other side and honestly, the team did put up a decent first show.
Loved it.
Fab leads.
Happy that ppl r appreciating it.#YehHaiChahatein
— burnol (@_free_kashmir_) December 20, 2019
Such an adorable moment! Drooling over this Raman-Ishita moment! Drop heart if you’re loving it.#YehHaiChahatein@TheKaranPatel @Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/rDMpMO2ILO
— Ghouse (@ghouse_official) December 20, 2019
Love how Preesha gave it back to Girish and his mom. And more importantly love how Preesha's Appa supported her. #YehHaiChahatein
— Neolin (@NeolinPillay) December 20, 2019
First episode #YehHaiChahatein typical eku vibes..will give it a try
— Smita (@Smitagopal) December 20, 2019
The first episode unfolded Preesha's character so beautifully
She has a son & a caring family. Not to forget about Bubbles
I think Saransh & Bubbles will play a key role in Rudraksh & Preesha relationship #YehHaiChahatein
— ExploringLife (@ExploringLifeYo) December 20, 2019
BRILLIANT first episode! Cannot wait to see more of Sargun and Abrar. Saransh is charming and Preesha's parents too! Of course Bubbles is one to look forward to. And the song Preesha lip synced to was so beautiful! #YehHaiChahatein #rusha Ready to meet the rest! @StarPlus
— Neolin (@NeolinPillay) December 20, 2019
Although I stopped #YHM long back ravan kumar and kp ka woh attitude waale dialogues will have my heart always #YehHaiChahatein me first epi mein highlight was that for me
— Smita (@Smitagopal) December 20, 2019
#YehHaiChahatein is so soft and good !
Preesha got her Rudraraksh ! and saaransh is also so cute
I am waiting to watch more of this show .
The story line is good ! Has a lot of mystery as well .
— Gayathri (@_Gaayathrii_) December 20, 2019
..and we are off to a great start!! Got to love Preesha's Parents... The tamil is clean and crisp.... thank god!#YehHaiChahatein
— Mridzy (@ms_mridz) December 19, 2019
Meanwhile, for the show, Sargun learnt to play the veena instrument. On the other hand, Abrar too tried to do his research to play a rockstar. About playing a single mother on screen, Sargun said, "When I was told that I will be playing a mother, I wasn’t apprehensive at all. My only worry was that I am very young and I had to look mature onscreen which was a challenge. The team has helped me a lot to help me look a certain age and moreover with my body language to portray this character. Even Vidhaan (my on-screen son), has helped bring out the best in me. More than mother-son, we are like friends off the screen.”
Add new comment