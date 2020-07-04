  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Hai Chahatein PROMO: Will Rudraksh be a changed man with Prisha and Saransh?

The new promo for Yeh Hai Chahatein is out. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.
1376 reads Mumbai
Yeh Hai Chahatein PROMO: Will Rudraksh be a changed man with Prisha and Saransh?Yeh Hai Chahatein PROMO: Will Rudraksh be a changed man with Prisha and Saransh?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein will be returning with fresh episodes from July 13. The show is a spin-off to Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The new promo for the show has been shared by the channel wherein the journey of Rudraksh and Prisha has been shown with the question of 'Rudraksh finally identifying and acknowledging his responsibilities. 

Meanwhile, after the Maharashtra Government permitted resuming shoots with strict guidelines in place, it has been speculated that child actor Vidhaan Sharma will not be seen in the new episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein. It can be safely said that Vidhaan, who plays the role of Saransh, is one of the key characters of the show. But, with kids below 10 years of age not allowed to shoot given the COVID 19 outbreak in India, Vidhaan will be absent from the show for some time, at least. 

Meanwhile, Colors popular show Pavitra Bhagya also saw child actor Vaishnavi Prajapati getting replaced citing similar reasons. Earlier, Barrister Babu's 8-year-old Aura Bhatnagar, who plays the role of Bondita, was also reportedly going to be replaced, but the makers went ahead and are continuing with her. The show was reportedly going to take a leap. But the makers of the show confirmed later that there will be no replacement as they have a lot of story left to explore with the little one.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement