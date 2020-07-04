Yeh Hai Chahatein PROMO: Will Rudraksh be a changed man with Prisha and Saransh?

The new promo for Yeh Hai Chahatein is out. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein will be returning with fresh episodes from July 13. The show is a spin-off to and starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The new promo for the show has been shared by the channel wherein the journey of Rudraksh and Prisha has been shown with the question of 'Rudraksh finally identifying and acknowledging his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, after the Maharashtra Government permitted resuming shoots with strict guidelines in place, it has been speculated that child actor Vidhaan Sharma will not be seen in the new episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein. It can be safely said that Vidhaan, who plays the role of Saransh, is one of the key characters of the show. But, with kids below 10 years of age not allowed to shoot given the COVID 19 outbreak in India, Vidhaan will be absent from the show for some time, at least.

Meanwhile, Colors popular show Pavitra Bhagya also saw child actor Vaishnavi Prajapati getting replaced citing similar reasons. Earlier, Barrister Babu's 8-year-old Aura Bhatnagar, who plays the role of Bondita, was also reportedly going to be replaced, but the makers went ahead and are continuing with her. The show was reportedly going to take a leap. But the makers of the show confirmed later that there will be no replacement as they have a lot of story left to explore with the little one.

Credits :Instagram

