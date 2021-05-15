Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja takes a break from the show as she undergoes minor surgery

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has decided to take a break and has come back home amidst the rising cases of COVID 19. She also shares the news of a minor surgery.

The daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is among the top-rated shows on Indian television. The actress Aishwarya Sakhuja plays an important role in the show and owing to the lockdown in Maharashtra, she has been shooting in Goa. But now, the actress has taken a break from the show as her parents were worried for her and did not want her to work in the present pandemic situation. The actress has also undergone a minor surgery, but she is doing well. She also shares with ETimes TV that she is happy that she does not have COVID 19.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Aishwarya Sakhuja told that she was shooting for the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. But she has now taken a break from the show for two weeks and has come to her home in Mumbai from Goa. She will not be going back for shooting till she is vaccinated. She told that it was the condition put forward by her family. They had asked her to get back home and asked her to not put herself at risk in this crisis situation. She added that she has no option here.

The actress shared about her shooting experience in Goa, and said that she did have fun in Goa, but she was very stressed because she was getting calls from her family every few hours asking her to return. Aishwarya did not want her family to go through so much stress for her, as it was her choice to work and not theirs. She added that there was fear all around and it is not a great environment to be in. She said that is okay that the show will go on, but on a personal level, she does not like to work when she is under stress or fearful. Hence, she had decided to come back to her family.

Also read- Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi tests positive for COVID 19 and goes into quarantine; Confirms producers

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×