Yeh Hai Chahatein SPOILER ALERT: Rudraksh forces Prisha and tries to get close to her; Latter left in shock

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rudraksh will force Prisha to consummate marriage with him. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, starring Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles has been dishing out some really interesting episodes off late. The show revolves around the concept of single mothers and society's preconceived notions about them. Ekta Kapoor's drama aired its first episode on 19th December 2019 and has been keeping the audiences hooked with its interesting twists and turns. In the latest episode, we saw how Prisha played a trick to get Saransh's custody, revealing that she is Rudraksh's wife.

While she thought Rudra will deny the claims and she will walk away with Saransh, tables turned upside down. He agreed to tie the knot with the murderer of his brother, leaving everyone shocked. Though justified it saying that Prisha is no longer a culprit, but his wife, he has some evil plans against her. Rudra assures everyone in the family that he will make Prisha suffer for her deeds and she will cry tears of regret every day. Rudra's decision has left Prisha shocked and she doesn't know what to do next. ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein FIRST EPISODE REVIEW: Twitter lauds Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi's show, call it 'brilliant'

Now, in the upcoming episode, Rudraksh will not allow Prisha to sleep with Saransh but will take her to his room and lock the doors. He will push her on the bed and will start undressing him. While Prisha is stunned to see what is happening, Rudra will show his evil side and say that he has all rights on her as she is his wife now. He says, 'I have my legal rights on you and will take them.' Yes, he will try to get close to her and ask her to fulfill the duties of a wife and consummate marriage with him.

While Rudraksh tries to get intimate with Prisha, she is left in tears. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudraksh cross all his limits to take revenge from Prisha? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

