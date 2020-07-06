Yeh Hai Chahatein SPOILER ALERT: Saransh to go missing; Rudraksh, Prisha and family worry about him

Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Abrar Qazi (Rudrakash) and Sargun Kaur Luthra (Prisha) is going to see some shocking twists and turns as the show makes a comeback on July 13, 2020. Saransh is going to go missing, leaving the family members worried.

With shootings of TV shows having begun again after a three-month-long break, fans are excited to know what happens in their favorite daily soap now. New promos of many popular shows have come out, which hint at the forthcoming storyline. Now, we have got our hands on some spoilers from one of the most-loved shows Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yes, we know what new twists and turns are going to take place in Abrar Qazi (Rudrakash) and Sargun Kaur Luthra (Prisha) starrer in the upcoming episodes.

In the forthcoming episode, Rudraksh, Prisha and the entire family is going to receive a major shock as Saransh is going to go missing. Yes, you read that right! Saransh will go missing, and everyone will be left worried about him. They will not be able to understand what has happened with the little kiddo, and where is he now. Everyone will put in their best efforts to find out where Saransh is and if he is safe or not. Has Saransh being kidnapped by someone? Is he in danger? Will Rudraksh and Prisha be able to find him? What will they do to get Saransh back home safely?

Well, many questions pop-up after this storyline, but only time will tell what has actually happened. We also have some pictures from Yeh Hai Chahatein sets which will increase your curiosity for the show's new episodes. New episodes of the show will air from next week, i.e. July 13, 2020.

Take a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein's on-location photos here:

For the unversed, Yeh Hai Chahatein happens to be the spin-off of Ekta Kapoor’s much popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring and in the lead. What are your thoughts on the Yeh Hai Chahatein's upcoming plot? Are you excited to see what happens in Rudraksh and Prisha's life ahead? Let us know in the comment section below.

